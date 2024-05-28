May 28, 2024 at 02:48 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Cube Labs Spa reported a loss of EUR695,000 as of Dec. 31 from a loss of EUR73,000 in 2022.

During the period, the value of the investment portfolio amounted to EUR53.1 million from EUR52.3 million in the previous year.

Revenues derived from services provided to investee companies amounted to EUR1.6 million from EUR1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Ebitda was negative EUR423,000 from positive EUR54,000 in 2022.

Adjusted net debt is down from EUR3.6 million in 2022 to EUR1.8 million as of June 30, 2023.

In addition, the company approved a new buyback plan with a maximum countervalue of EUR2 million.

