STORY: (Normski, Photographer)

''Hip hop is a voice for those who never had a voice. You know, it's a way of the rest of the world to find out about those people that are not getting a fair ride in life.''

British photographer Normski has captured some of the greatest exponents of hip hop music

Among those he photographed were Public Enemy, De La Soul and Ice Cube

'I started photography when I was very young and, you know, literally about ten or 11, I had an interest in photography. I started to take it seriously in my teens, early teens, and I was at college studying it by the time I was 15, at which point hip hop had arrived, you know, mid-eighties, hip hop was really here."

As hip hop celebrates its 50th anniversary, Normski's work is being published

in 'Normski: Man with the Golden Shutter'

''It was quite apparent that it wasn't going to go away. And it's quite apparent now that it was it's not just not going to go away. It's evolved and become the biggest, you know, global genre, I believe, that we've ever had in our lifetimes.''