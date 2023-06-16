Cube Labs: Cartilago patent in USA innovative technologies against osteoarthritis

Rome, June 16, 2023 - Cube Labs S.p.A. ("Cube Labs" or "Company") - an Italian venture builder in the healthcare technlogy sector and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, Professional segment - announced that the United States Patent & Trademark Office ("USPTO") will grant patent application by Cartilago.

Cartilago S.r.l. ("Cartilago"), a clinical stage regenerative medicine, company founded and controlled by Cube Labs, announces that the patent will be issued on June 27, 2023 under U.S. No. 11,685,760 and will provide Cartilago's regenerative dermal and chondroprotective molecules for combatting osteoarthritis and related pathologies with broad protection in a key market, significantly strengthening the company's patent portfolio.

The patent belongs to Cartilago's second patent family and covers Cartilago's technology for therapies in development for osteoarthritis and and related pathologies, which stimulate the production of new cartilage tissue, as well as the generation of extracellular matrix and collagen, and the endogenous production of hyaluronic acid.

"Securing this patent is a significant milestone for our groundbreaking advancements in disease-modifying technologies, particularly in the realms of osteoarthritis and dermal regeneration - commented Dr. Filippo Surace, Founder and CEO of Cube Labs - With over half of the global pharmaceutical market, the United States is a vital territory for pioneering therapies like ours. The grant of this patent by the USPTO significantly bolsters our market position, reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative solutions".

Cartilago's lead pipeline technology is a transformative, disease-modifying treatment for osteoarthritis. In addition, the company announced in November 2022 clinical study results confirming the efficacy of Cartilago's dermal product, Regen Longevity, in reducing periocular wrinkles.

Cube Labs

Cube Labs is an Italian venture builder in the healthcare technology sector created to bridge the gap between excellent academic science and the commercial Life Science market. Cube Labs creates new companies based on promising R&D activities and promotes innovation to transform pioneering science into healthcare solutions. Through its international network, Cube Labs collaborates with innovation stakeholders to transform outcomes for patients and accelerate the global transition to optimal health.

Cartilago

Cartilago is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company that develops disease-modifying, chondro- and dermo-protective technologies for combatting osteoarthritis and related pathologies, and anti-ageing solutions for skincare and wound care. Cartilago's regenerative technologies are centered upon molecules that display extraordinary potency in stimulating the production of new cartilage tissue, as well as the generation of extracellular matrix and collagen, and the endogenous production of hyaluronic acid. Cartilago was among the startups selected by the Seed for the South program of the Italia Venture II - Fondo Imprese Sud of CDP Venture Capital Sgr.

