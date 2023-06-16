Advanced search
    CUBE   IT0005532483

CUBE LABS S.P.A.

(CUBE)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-16 am EDT
2.080 EUR    0.00%
Cube Labs : Cartilago patent in USA innovative technologies against osteoarthritis
PU
12:46pCube Labs, Cartilago obtain U.S. patent against osteoarthritis
AN
06/01Cube Labs S P A : Biodiapers SRL, a startup controlled by Cube Labs, sign agreement with Sicam Srl for the development of a prototype in the absorbent products field in the field of medical hygiene
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cube Labs: Cartilago patent in USA innovative technologies against osteoarthritis

06/16/2023 | 02:20pm EDT
Cube Labs: Cartilago patent in USA innovative technologies against osteoarthritis

Rome, June 16, 2023 - Cube Labs S.p.A. ("Cube Labs" or "Company") - an Italian venture builder in the healthcare technlogy sector and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, Professional segment - announced that the United States Patent & Trademark Office ("USPTO") will grant patent application by Cartilago.

Cartilago S.r.l. ("Cartilago"), a clinical stage regenerative medicine, company founded and controlled by Cube Labs, announces that the patent will be issued on June 27, 2023 under U.S. No. 11,685,760 and will provide Cartilago's regenerative dermal and chondroprotective molecules for combatting osteoarthritis and related pathologies with broad protection in a key market, significantly strengthening the company's patent portfolio.

The patent belongs to Cartilago's second patent family and covers Cartilago's technology for therapies in development for osteoarthritis and and related pathologies, which stimulate the production of new cartilage tissue, as well as the generation of extracellular matrix and collagen, and the endogenous production of hyaluronic acid.

"Securing this patent is a significant milestone for our groundbreaking advancements in disease-modifying technologies, particularly in the realms of osteoarthritis and dermal regeneration - commented Dr. Filippo Surace, Founder and CEO of Cube Labs - With over half of the global pharmaceutical market, the United States is a vital territory for pioneering therapies like ours. The grant of this patent by the USPTO significantly bolsters our market position, reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative solutions".

Cartilago's lead pipeline technology is a transformative, disease-modifying treatment for osteoarthritis. In addition, the company announced in November 2022 clinical study results confirming the efficacy of Cartilago's dermal product, Regen Longevity, in reducing periocular wrinkles.

***

This press release is available on the company's website www.cube-labs.com in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.

***

The official text is the Italian version of the document. Any discrepancies or differences arisen in the translation are not binding and have no legal effect. In case of any dispute on the contents, the Italian original version shall always prevail.

***

Cube Labs

Cube Labs is an Italian venture builder in the healthcare technology sector created to bridge the gap between excellent academic science and the commercial Life Science market. Cube Labs creates new companies based on promising R&D activities and promotes innovation to transform pioneering science into healthcare solutions. Through its international network, Cube Labs collaborates with innovation stakeholders to transform outcomes for patients and accelerate the global transition to optimal health.

For further information, please visit the website: www.cube-labs.com.

Cartilago

Cartilago is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company that develops disease-modifying, chondro- and dermo-protective technologies for combatting osteoarthritis and related pathologies, and anti-ageing solutions for skincare and wound care. Cartilago's regenerative technologies are centered upon molecules that display extraordinary potency in stimulating the production of new cartilage tissue, as well as the generation of extracellular matrix and collagen, and the endogenous production of hyaluronic acid. Cartilago was among the startups selected by the Seed for the South program of the Italia Venture II - Fondo Imprese Sud of CDP Venture Capital Sgr.

For further information, please visit the website: www.cartilago.it

Cube Labs
Global Media Contact
Isil Guney
Tel: +90 5325027243
E-mail: i.guney@cube-labs.com 		MIT SIMEuronext Growth Advisor
E-mail: francesca.martino@mitsim.it
Tel.: +39 02 30561270
Investor Relations
Vincenza Colucci
E-mail: vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it

Marika Martinciglio
E-mail: marika.martinciglio@cdr-communication.it
Ufficio Stampa Italia di Cube Labs
Matteo Steinbach
Cell. +393461063989
E-mail: matteo.steinbach@secnewgate.it 		Federico Ziglioli
Cell. +393331225959
E-mail: federico.ziglioli@secnewgate.it
Attachments

Disclaimer

Cube Labs S.p.A. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 18:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
