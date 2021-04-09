Log in
CUBIC CORPORATION

CUBIC CORPORATION

(CUB)
CUBIC INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Cubic Corporation - CUB

04/09/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) to Veritas Capital and an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Cubic will receive only $70.00 in cash for each share of Cubic that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cub/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 536 M - -
Net income 2021 33,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 690 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 74,9x
Yield 2021 0,28%
Capitalization 2 375 M 2 375 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 6 100
Free-Float 77,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 70,00 $
Last Close Price 74,81 $
Spread / Highest target 0,25%
Spread / Average Target -6,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradley H. Feldmann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anshooman Aga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim Colson Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Brian LaRoche COO & VP- Cubic mission Solutions
Bruce G. Blakley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUBIC CORPORATION20.54%2 375
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.52%116 998
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.74%107 588
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION9.60%54 103
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION23.71%52 614
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.39%42 653
