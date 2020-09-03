Log in
Cubic : and LA Metro Enable TAP Card on iPhone and Apple Watch

09/03/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

Cubic Transportation Systems partners with Metro; introduces a new TAP mobile app as contactless way for travelers to pay for their journeys

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) enabled the Transit Access Pass (TAP) card on iPhone and Apple Watch, giving travelers a convenient way to safely pay for their journeys by just holding their device near a TAP dial. Cubic and Metro also introduced the TAP mobile app. Metro and 25 participating TAP agencies across Los Angeles County can now offer customers easy, touchless bus and rail fare payment options.

“Cubic’s mobile payment solutions and next-generation apps give users flexibility in payment options and enhanced features that will simplify their travel experience,” said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. “During this unprecedented time, safety for our customers and travelers remains our key priority; we are excited to work with Metro to bring the TAP card on iPhone and Apple Watch to Metro transit riders.”

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this new feature now offers a great option for essential workers, honors social distancing with no bus operator interaction needed by the rider and works on all TAP participating agencies, whether boarding at front or at rear door validators,” said Phillip A. Washington, chief executive officer of Metro.

The TAP card on iPhone and Apple Watch makes it easy for travelers to quickly ride and transfer across modes of transportation with features that enhance the user experience. Riders now have the ability to add a new TAP card in Apple Wallet and hold an iPhone or Apple Watch near a TAP dial when boarding a bus or train for immediate fare validation. Users can also conveniently reload their TAP card through Apple Wallet on iPhone, Apple Watch with Apple Pay or the TAP mobile app, eliminating physical contact and the need to visit a rail station or vendor.

TAP card on the iPhone, Apple Watch and the TAP mobile app also supports Reduced Fare, Low Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) and cash paying customers.

Riders can use the TAP mobile app to transfer a physical TAP card to their Apple Wallet as well as purchase stored value and passes, plan transit trips and manage their TAP account settings along with various multi-modal programs such as Metro Bike Share.

Cubic developed the TAP Card system and has supported Metro with development, maintenance and product support/enhancement services since 2002.

For more details and/or to download the TAP mobile app, please visit: https://www.taptogo.net/articles/en_US/Website_content/TAP-App

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.


© Business Wire 2020
