Cubic : Executive Named to the Intelligent Transportation Society of America's Board of Directors

Jeff Price, vice president and general manager of Cubic's ITS business, elected to the Intelligent Transportation Society of America's Board of Directors

San Diego, CA - March 25, 2021 - Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that Cubic Transportation Systems' (CTS) Jeff Price, vice president and general manager of Cubic's Intelligent Transportation Systems, was named to the Intelligent Transportation Society (ITS) of America's board of directors.

The board is comprised of leaders in the intelligent transportation industry, who set policy and direct strategies for the association. Board members represent a diverse group of senior-level executives from private companies and public agencies in mobility, technology and Intelligent Transportation Systems spheres.

Price was announced as vice president and general manager of the company's Intelligent Transportation Systems business unit earlier this year, after serving 12 years at GRIDSMART, which Cubic acquired in 2019.

He earned an M.S. and Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy. Prior to Cubic and GRIDSMART, Price was part of the research and development staff at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

'ITS America is a key organization in shaping intelligent mobility and I am honored to join my esteemed colleagues on their board of directors,' said Price. In March 2021, Price and other newly appointed board members kicked off ITS America's virtual board of directors meeting.

