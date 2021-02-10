Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CUB, CRHM, GLUU, OXFD, OBLN; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

02/10/2021 | 12:03am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cubic shareholders will receive $70.00 per share in cash. If you are a Cubic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Well Health Technologies Corp. for $4.00 per share. If you are a CRH Medical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Electronic Arts Inc. Under the terms of merger agreement, Glu Mobile stockholders will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of Glu Mobile common stock. If you are a Glu Mobile shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to PerkinElmer, Inc. for $22.00 in cash per share. If you are an Oxford shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. If you are an Obalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-cub-crhm-gluu-oxfd-obln-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301225545.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
