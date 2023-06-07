Advanced search
    CUE   US22978P1066

CUE BIOPHARMA, INC.

(CUE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
3.780 USD   -4.79%
08:02aCue Biopharma to Host Investor Call
GL
06/05Cue Biopharma to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05/26Cue Biopharma Says Phase 1b Trial of CUE-101 With Pembrolizumab Shows 40% Overall Response Rate
MT
Cue Biopharma to Host Investor Call

06/07/2023 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it will host an investor call on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

During the call, the company will provide an overview and update on the clinical progress to date describing the associated data presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on the company’s ongoing Phase 1 trials evaluating CUE-101, its lead clinical drug candidate from the interleukin 2 (IL-2)-based CUE-100 series for the treatment of patients with human papilloma virus (HPV16+) recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®). In addition, the Company will provide a summary update on the second clinical drug candidate from the IL-2-based CUE-100 series, CUE-102, being evaluated in a Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation and expansion trial in patients with Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1)-positive recurrent/metastatic solid cancers, as well as CUE-401, a bispecific protein designed to induce and expand regulatory T cells (Tregs) for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases partnered with Ono Pharmaceutical.

Webcast Details

Wednesday, June 14 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Investors:1-877-407-9208
International:1-201-493-6784
Conference ID:13739058
Request a return call via the Call me™ link:https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13736864&h=true&info=company-email&r=true&B=6
 Participants can use guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1617489&tp_key=9eb3faa313

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About the CUE-100 Series  
The CUE-100 series consists of Fc-fusion biologics that incorporate peptide-MHC (pMHC) molecules along with rationally engineered IL-2 molecules. This singular biologic is anticipated to selectively target, activate and expand a robust repertoire of tumor-specific T cells directly in the patient’s body. The binding affinity of IL-2 for its receptor has been deliberately attenuated to achieve preferential selective activation of tumor-specific effector T cells while reducing the potential for effects on regulatory T cells (Tregs) or broad systemic activation, potentially mitigating the dose-limiting toxicities associated with current IL-2-based therapies.

About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system as T cell engagers without the need for ex vivo manipulation or broad systemic modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Investor Contact
Marie Campinell
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Cue Biopharma, Inc.
mcampinell@cuebio.com 

Media Contact
Maya Romanchuk
LifeSci Communications
mromanchuk@lifescicomms.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2,91 M - -
Net income 2023 -58,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,92x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 163 M 163 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 56,1x
Capi. / Sales 2024 21,3x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart CUE BIOPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cue Biopharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUE BIOPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,78 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 165%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel R. Passeri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anish Suri President & Chief Scientific Officer
Kerri-Ann Millar Chief Financial Officer
Frank M. Morich Chairman
Matteo Levisetti Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUE BIOPHARMA, INC.32.63%163
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.80%85 098
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.99%80 133
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-20.43%26 539
BIONTECH SE-26.87%26 473
GENMAB A/S-6.73%25 691
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
