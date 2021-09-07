Cue Energy Resources : Mereenie Development Well WM28 Completion

06 September 2021

Mereenie Development Well WM28 Completion

The operator of the Mereenie joint venture, Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) ("Central") has advised that the WM28 development well, the second well in the Mereenie Development Programme, was completed on 06 September 2021.

Central's ASX release is attached to this announcement and contains the following key points:

WM28 has been successfully completed as a dual zone production well with good flow test results and is expected to be tied-in to the gathering network by mid-September.

tied-in to the gathering network by mid-September. Sustained flow rates were also encountered while drilling through the shallower Stairway Sandstone interval.

As announced on 25 May 2021, Cue has executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 7.5% interest in the Mereenie gas and oil field (OL4 and OL5 production licences) in the Amadeus Basin, onshore Northern Territory, as well as a 15% interest in the Palm Valley and Dingo gas fields. Satisfaction of conditions to completion of the transaction is continuing.

About Cue Energy

Cue Energy Resources Limited is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CUE) listed oil and gas production and exploration company. Cue's FY21 revenue was A$22.5million from gas production offshore Indonesia and oil production offshore New Zealand and onshore Indonesia. Cue has operated and non-operated interests in exploration permits in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia. In May 2021, Cue entered into transaction documents to acquire interests in the Mereenie gas and oil field, and the Palm Valley and Dingo gas fields, from Central Petroleum Limited.

Various statements in this document constitute statements relating to intentions, opinion, expectations, present and future operations, possible future events and future financial prospects. Such statements are not statements of fact, and are generally classified as forward looking statements that involve unknown risks, expectations, uncertainties, variables, changes and other important factors that could cause those future matters to differ from the way or manner in which they are expressly or impliedly portrayed in this document. Some of the more important of these risks, expectations, uncertainties, variables, changes and other factors are pricing and production levels from the properties in which the Company has interests, or will acquire interests, and the extent of the recoverable reserves at those properties. In addition, the Company has a number of exploration permits. Exploration for oil and gas is expensive, speculative and subject to a wide range of risks.

