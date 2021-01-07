NZO: Ironbark Operations Update

8 JANUARY 2021

IRONBARK OPERATIONS UPDATE

Plug and abandonment operations continue as planned at the Ironbark-1 well location in WA-359-P located in the North Carnarvon Basin. Preparations to demobilise the rig are under way and this is expected to occur during the coming week. NZOG will issue a final update for the Ironbark-1 operations following confirmation that the rig has left location.

Participants in WA-359-P are BP Developments Australia Pty Ltd (Operator, 42.5%), Cue Exploration Pty Ltd (21.5%), Beach Energy limited (21%) and NZOG (Ironbark) Pty Ltd (15%).

