MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Cue Energy Resources Limited    CUE   AU000000CUE9

CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(CUE)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/06
0.083 AUD   +2.47%
05:10pNZO : Ironbark Operations Update
PU
2020CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Request for trading halt
AQ
2020CUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
NZO: Ironbark Operations Update

01/07/2021 | 05:10pm EST
8 JANUARY 2021

IRONBARK OPERATIONS UPDATE

Plug and abandonment operations continue as planned at the Ironbark-1 well location in WA-359-P located in the North Carnarvon Basin. Preparations to demobilise the rig are under way and this is expected to occur during the coming week. NZOG will issue a final update for the Ironbark-1 operations following confirmation that the rig has left location.

Participants in WA-359-P are BP Developments Australia Pty Ltd (Operator, 42.5%), Cue Exploration Pty Ltd (21.5%), Beach Energy limited (21%) and NZOG (Ironbark) Pty Ltd (15%).

For further information please contact the Company on: email enquiries@nzog.comphone +64 4 495 2424

Disclaimer

Cue Energy Resources Limited published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 22:09:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 23,9 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net income 2020 1,31 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
Net cash 2020 19,8 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 50,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55,8 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,3%
Technical analysis trends CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew Boyall Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Douglas McGregor Non-Executive Chairman
Melanie Jaye Leydin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Samuel Kellner Non-Executive Director
Roderick David Ritchie Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUE ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED-7.78%45
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.80%46 467
CNOOC LIMITED2.51%42 382
EOG RESOURCES, INC.10.41%32 121
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED10.53%31 451
ECOPETROL S.A.2.09%27 590
