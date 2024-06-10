Cue Health Inc.(OTCPK:HLTH.Q) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Cue Health Inc. is a healthcare technology company. The Company is engaged in providing individuals with a connected diagnostic platform that bridges the physical and virtual care continuum. Its platform, Cue Integrated Care Platform, which consists of hardware, software and diagnostic components: the Cue Health Monitoring System, which is made up of a portable, durable and reusable reader, or Cue Reader, a single-use test cartridge, or Cue Cartridge, and a sample collection wand, or Cue Wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, including its app and Cue Enterprise Dashboard, and its Cue Ecosystem Integrations and apps, which allow for integrations with third party applications and sensors. Its products include Cue Reader, COVID-19 Test, Cue Test Kits, Cue Care, and Cue+ Membership. It offers solutions for home/personal, business, public sector, healthcare, retail pharmacies, entertainment and education sectors.

Sector Software