Cue Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Cue Health Inc. ("Cue") (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

Recent and Full-Year 2022 Highlights

Reported fourth quarter revenue of $146.8 million, including $92.4 million in deferred revenue related to our agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense. Full-year 2022 revenue was $483.5 million.

Achieved all test menu expansion milestones for 2022 including four molecular diagnostic tests submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA): COVID-19 de novo submission for full clearance in the second quarter of 2022 Flu A/B de novo submission in the third quarter of 2022 Flu A/B + COVID multiplex submission for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the third quarter of 2022 Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, submission for EUA for point-of-care use in the first quarter of 2023 RSV molecular test clinical studies completed in the first quarter of 2023 Chlamydia + Gonorrhea molecular clinical studies began in the fourth quarter of 2022 Strep Throat molecular clinical studies began in the fourth quarter of 2022

Launched Cue Care TM our foundational diagnostic-to-treatment solution, enabling individuals to consult with a healthcare professional and get treatment delivered to their home within hours, if medically indicated.

our foundational diagnostic-to-treatment solution, enabling individuals to consult with a healthcare professional and get treatment delivered to their home within hours, if medically indicated. Introduced a new collection of at-home diagnostic test kits for a variety of health conditions, including sexually transmitted infections, heart health, and food sensitivities, providing personalized care from the convenience and privacy of home. Individuals order tests online, collect samples, mail to a CLIA-certified laboratory partner, and get results delivered to their Cue Health App, with the option to access Cue Care for clinical consultation and prescriptions, if medically indicated.

Executed a cost reduction plan, which is expected to result in cash savings of approximately $100 million on an annualized basis, while prioritizing near-term revenue generating opportunities.

Cash and cash equivalents of $241.5 million as of December 31, 2022, while the $100 million secured revolving credit facility remains undrawn and company continues to operate with no debt obligations.

“Our full year 2022 results reflect the success we’ve seen with our first product and the investments we’ve made to execute on all of our strategic priorities, which position us well to become the category leader in diagnostic testing both in the home and at the point of care,” said Ayub Khattak, Chairman and CEO of Cue Health. “From diagnostic testing to virtual care to the procurement of treatment for a range of infectious diseases as well as a growing menu of general health and wellness concerns, Cue has strengthened its integrated care platform to empower people to live their healthiest lives.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $146.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, including $92.4 million of deferred revenue recognized in the quarter from our agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Excluding deferred revenue, fourth quarter of 2022 revenue was $54.4 million from ongoing operations, driven by stronger than anticipated COVID-19 testing orders from existing customers.

Private sector revenue was $52.4 million, 36% of total revenue or 96% of revenue from ongoing operations. Public sector revenue was $94.4 million or $1.9 million excluding deferred revenue. Disposable test cartridge revenue was $50.5 million.

GAAP product gross profit margin was 38% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted product gross profit margin was 18% excluding the impact of deferred revenue and one-time adjustments to inventory reserves related to excess readers and reader components.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $94.6 million, excluding cost of revenues, reflecting an increase in research and development spend to support product development, software technology, and menu expansion investments.

GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was a loss of $31.5 million and earnings per diluted share was a loss of $0.21. Cue's adjusted net income was a loss of $74.4 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share was a loss of $0.50. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $54.0 million.

Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $483.5 million for the full year of 2022 or $391.1 million when excluding deferred revenue.

Private sector revenue was $374.7 million, or 77% of total revenue. Public sector revenue was 23% of total revenue or $108.8 million. Disposable test cartridge revenue was $358.1 million for the full year 2022.

GAAP product gross profit margin was 30% for the full year 2022. Adjusted product gross profit margin was 38% after excluding one-time inventory charges of $92.8 million and the impact from deferred revenue.

Operating expenses for the full year 2022 were $359.2 million including $2.0 million of restructuring expenses taken during the fiscal year.

GAAP net income for the full year 2022 was a loss of $194.1 million and earnings per diluted share was a loss of $1.31. Cue's Adjusted net income was a loss of $191.8 million and Adjusted earnings per diluted share was a loss of $1.29. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $91.5 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $241.5 million as of December 31, 2022. In addition, Cue Health's $100 million secured revolving credit facility remains undrawn and Cue Health operates with no debt obligations.

Guidance

Cue Health expects first quarter 2023 revenues in the range of $20 million to $25 million.

About Cue Health

Cue is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue’s first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements related to the submission of any FDA applications and expectations around receiving clearance, growth in our customer base, expectations regarding production capacity, potential technology enhancements and future performance and our guidance, including first quarter 2023 guidance, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements”. The words, without limitation, “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “would,” “develop,” “pave,” “seek,” “offer,” “grow”, “expand” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those related to the expected capabilities of the flu A/B standalone, flu A/B + Covid multiplex, RSV test, Strep Throat test, mpox test and Chlamydia + Gonorrhea multiplex test, the expansion of Cue Care, our ability to maintain customer growth rates, our ability to increase private sector revenue, our ability maintain or replace the revenue historically generated from our government contracts, our ability to effectively scale our manufacturing capacity to meet contractual obligations with our customers and market demand, our ability to realize operating expense annualized savings as a result of the previously announced cost reduction program, and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Cue’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue’s management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization, or EUA. This product has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we consider certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted Product Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net (loss) Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA (loss). We use these financial measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our business and financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors about our business and financial performance, enhance their overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in their financial and operational decision making. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our business and financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing results of operations of our business over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring expense, inventory charges – inventory reserves/warranty reserves, DoD deferred revenue release, banking and finance-related items including fair value adjustments - convertible notes.

Adjusted product gross profit is defined as product gross profit, before DoD deferred revenue release and inventory charges – inventory reserves / warranty reserves.

Adjusted net (loss) income is defined as Net (loss) income, before Inventory charges – inventory reserves / warranty reserves, DoD deferred revenue release, restructuring expense and tax effects.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Diluted EPS before Inventory charges – inventory reserves / warranty reserves, DoD deferred revenue release, restructuring expense and tax effects.

Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. Thus, these non-GAAP metrics should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures see the financial tables below.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Product revenue $ 145,701 $ 191,280 $ 474,166 $ 615,796 Grant and other revenue 1,076 1,226 9,310 2,311 Total revenue 146,777 192,506 483,476 618,107 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of product revenue 90,783 102,796 329,973 276,542 Sales and marketing 19,312 21,198 88,580 28,729 Research and development 56,149 21,679 171,452 42,829 General and administrative 19,157 23,452 97,103 79,788 Restructuring Expense — — 2,020 — Total operating costs and expenses 185,401 169,125 689,128 427,888 Income (loss) from operations (38,624 ) 23,381 (205,652 ) 190,219 Interest expense (232 ) (57 ) (645 ) (9,809 ) Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants — — — 53 Change in fair value of convertible notes — — — (59,560 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (1,998 ) Other income (expense), net 2,035 291 2,493 272 Net income (loss) before income taxes (36,821 ) 23,615 (203,804 ) 119,177 Income tax expense (benefit) (5,315 ) (10,615 ) (9,748 ) 32,759 Net income (loss) $ (31,506 ) $ 34,230 $ (194,056 ) $ 86,418 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – basic $ (0.21 ) $ 0.23 $ (1.31 ) $ 0.63 Weighted-average number of shares used in computation of net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – basic 149,711,419 146,367,756 148,024,749 52,815,449 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted $ (0.21 ) $ 0.22 $ (1.31 ) $ 0.59 Weighted-average number of shares used in computation of net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted 149,711,419 152,531,173 148,024,749 59,635,384

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts and share data) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,530 $ 409,873 Restricted cash 800 13,837 Accounts receivable 18,751 104,589 Inventories 82,210 88,388 Prepaid expenses 15,728 45,889 Other current assets 12,134 7,446 Total current assets 371,153 670,022 Non-current inventories 25,436 — Property and equipment, net 189,275 177,456 Operating lease right-of-use assets 85,321 79,474 Intangible assets, net 16,867 7,673 Other non-current assets 6,528 5,435 Total assets $ 694,580 $ 940,060 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,150 $ 37,208 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 52,378 29,498 Income taxes payable — 8,297 Deferred revenue, current 1,566 82,165 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,739 7,147 Finance lease liabilities, current 2,362 2,621 Total current liabilities 71,195 166,936 Deferred revenue, net of current portion — 10,283 Operating leases liabilities, net of current portion 44,045 46,464 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 849 3,271 Other non-current liabilities 1,997 6,356 Total liabilities 118,086 233,310 Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 and 500,000,000 shares authorized, 150,406,014 and 146,402,991 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in-capital 794,567 730,767 Accumulated deficit (218,074 ) (24,018 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 576,494 706,750 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 694,580 $ 940,060

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except share data)

The following table presents the reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (31,506 ) $ 34,230 $ (194,056 ) $ 86,418 Interest expense 232 57 645 9,809 Income tax expense (benefit) (5,315 ) (10,615 ) (9,748 ) 32,759 Depreciation and amortization 11,953 6,430 44,942 32,509 Stock-based compensation 15,776 17,421 64,291 42,979 Restructuring expense — — 2,020 — Inventory charges - inventory reserves / warranty reserves 47,352 — 92,806 — DoD deferred revenue release (92,448 ) — (92,448 ) — Fair value adjustment - convertible notes — — — 59,560 Forgiveness of promissory notes — — — 12,880 Banking and finance-related items — — — 7,998 Adjusted EBITDA $ (53,956 ) $ 47,523 $ (91,548 ) $ 284,912

The following table presents the reconciliation of Product gross profit margin to Adjusted product gross profit margin, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Product revenue $ 145,701 $ 191,280 $ 474,166 $ 615,796 Cost of product revenue 90,783 102,796 329,973 276,542 Product gross profit 54,918 88,484 144,193 339,254 Product gross profit margin 38 % 46 % 30 % 55 % DoD deferred revenue release (92,448 ) — (92,448 ) — Adjusted product revenue 53,253 191,280 381,718 615,796 Inventory charges - inventory reserves / warranty reserves 47,352 — 92,806 — Adjusted product gross profit $ 9,822 $ 88,484 $ 144,551 $ 339,254 Adjusted product gross profit margin 18 % 46 % 38 % 55 %

The following table presents the reconciliation of Net (loss) income / diluted EPS to Adjusted net (loss) income / diluted EPS, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2022 Dollar

Amount Per Diluted

Share Dollar

Amount Per Diluted

Share Net (loss) income / diluted EPS $ (31,506 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (194,056 ) $ (1.31 ) Inventory charges - inventory reserves / warranty reserves 47,352 0.32 92,806 0.63 DoD deferred revenue release (92,448 ) (0.62 ) (92,448 ) (0.62 ) Restructuring expense — — 2,020 0.01 Tax effects 2,165 0.01 (114 ) — Adjusted net (loss) income / diluted EPS $ (74,437 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (191,792 ) $ (1.29 )

