Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cue Health Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLTH   US2297901009

CUE HEALTH INC.

(HLTH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
0.5935 USD   +11.88%
04:47pCue Health's COVID-19 Molecular Test Gets US FDA's Marketing Authorization
MT
04:32pCue Health's Covid-19 Test Gets FDA Marketing Authorization
DJ
03:50pCue Health Achieves Groundbreaking Milestone With Fda : First Company to Receive De Novo Authorization for a COVID-19 Home Use Test
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cue Health's Covid-19 Test Gets FDA Marketing Authorization

06/06/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


Cue Health said Tuesday that its Covid-19 molecular test has received a De Novo marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Shares climbed 12% to 59 cents in after-hours trading.

The healthcare technology company said its Covid-19 molecular test, which can be used at home or at point-of-care settings, delivers results in 20 minutes to connected mobile smart devices. Covid-19 molecular tests detect genetic material called RNA from the virus.

A De Novo request gives a marketing pathway to classify new medical devices for which certain controls provide reasonable assurances of safety and effectiveness.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-23 1631ET

All news about CUE HEALTH INC.
04:47pCue Health's COVID-19 Molecular Test Gets US FDA's Marketing Authorization
MT
04:32pCue Health's Covid-19 Test Gets FDA Marketing Authorization
DJ
03:50pCue Health Achieves Groundbreaking M : First Company to Receive De Novo Authorization for ..
BU
03:46pCue Health Achieves Groundbreaking M : First Company to Receive De Novo Authorization for ..
PU
03:25pUS FDA approves Cue Health's at-home COVID test
RE
03:14pUS FDA approves Cue Health's at-home COVID test
RE
06/05North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
06/02Goldman Sachs Downgrades Cue Health to Neutral From Buy, Trims Price Target to $0.75 Fr..
MT
05/31Cue Health to Present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/15BTIG Cuts Cue Health's Price Target to $3 From $5, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUE HEALTH INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 77,0 M - -
Net income 2023 -297 M - -
Net cash 2023 71,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,26x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 80,4 M 80,4 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
EV / Sales 2024 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 515
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart CUE HEALTH INC.
Duration : Period :
Cue Health Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUE HEALTH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,53 $
Average target price 4,19 $
Spread / Average Target 689%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ayub Khattak Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aasim Javed Chief Financial Officer
Andy Hudak Vice President-R&D & Program Management
David Tsay Chief Medical Officer
David Arida Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUE HEALTH INC.-74.37%80
MICROSOFT CORPORATION40.08%2 497 878
SYNOPSYS INC.40.99%68 496
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.98%63 353
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.68%58 332
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION42.42%47 102
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer