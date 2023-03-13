Cue Health's New Suite of At-Home Diagnostic Tests and Expansion of Cue Care Puts You in Control of Your Health

Get actionable health information and convenient access to treatment for a wide range of general health & wellness conditions, including sexual, heart, and metabolic health

Cue Health (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, today announced the nationwide launch of a new suite of consumer-friendly, at-home diagnostic test kits. These easy-to-use kits provide individuals with access to accurate, reliable testing from the comfort of their own homes, making it easier for people to take control of their health. The tests are integrated into Cue Care – the company’s innovative test-to-treat service. Cue provides personalized care and access to convenient treatment, including e-prescriptions and medication delivery, from the privacy of home.

Each Cue Health at-home test kit includes all of the supplies needed for safe, easy, and private sample collection. After the sample is sent to and processed by an independent, CLIA-certified laboratory, easy-to-understand results are securely delivered back to the customer in the Cue Health App, along with information about their condition or concern. Customers can then choose to use Cue Care to consult virtually with a healthcare provider and receive personalized care and, if appropriate, treatment delivered quickly.

The following Cue Health test kits are now available, with more planned over time:

Heart Health Test Kits

Heart Health Panel

Cardiac Risk Apo A+B Test

Sexual Health Test Kits

Chlamydia and Gonorrhea

Herpes Panel

Men’s Sexual Health Panel

Women’s Sexual Health Panel

Women’s Health Test Kits

Women's Fertility Panel

Women's Health Panel

Metabolic Health Test Kits

Liver Panel

Kidney Panel

Wellness Test Kits

Food Sensitivity Panel

Colon Cancer Screening

Vitamin D Test

“Our new suite of at-home diagnostic test kits puts people in greater control of their health by providing more actionable information about a wide variety of common conditions that often go undiagnosed and untreated,” said Clint Sever, Chief Product Officer of Cue Health. “These health and wellness tests complement our diagnostic testing strategy, and we continue to make progress developing new tests for respiratory, sexual, and metabolic health using our innovative technology.”

“We are breaking down barriers in healthcare delivery to make at-home testing easier to access and act upon,” added Dr. David Tsay, Chief Medical Officer for Cue Health. “Americans are now embracing accessing healthcare from the convenience of their home. So we seamlessly integrated these new test kits into our platform, empowering people to consult with a provider immediately after they get their test result so they can make timely and informed decisions about their health. We are committed to improving public health outcomes, and believe that these innovations will help us achieve that goal.”

This new suite of at-home diagnostic tests is available for purchase in the Cue Health App and on the Cue Health website. In the near future, Cue will look to further expand Cue Care and address even more common conditions and health concerns.

For press assets, please visit here.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easier for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements”. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those related to the expected future diagnostic test menu and the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Cue’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue’s management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005300/en/