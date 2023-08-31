Health-care companies fell as traders rotated into more cyclical sectors.

Health care companies had fared better than most when inflation expectations were rising. After the latest data showing relatively muted inflation, the sector was one of the biggest laggards Thursday.

Shares of Cue Health climbed after a shareholder published a letter urging the diagnostic-test maker's board to review potential strategic alternatives.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-23 1715ET