Cuentas Inc.(OTCPK:CUEN) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Cuentas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is mainly focused on financial technology services, delivering mobile financial services, prepaid debit and digital content services to unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. The Company mainly invests in financial technology and engages in use of certain licensed technology to provide telecommunications, mobility, and remittance solutions to unserved, unbanked, and emerging markets. The Company uses technology and certain licensed technology to provide telecommunications and telecommunications mobility and remittance solutions in emerging markets. It also offers wholesale telecommunications minutes and prepaid telecommunications minutes to consumers through its Tel3 division. It operates in three segments, namely telecommunications, wholesale telecommunication services, and digital products and general purpose reloadable cards.