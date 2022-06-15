Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cuentas Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUEN   US2297942011

CUENTAS INC.

(CUEN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
0.6199 USD   -6.82%
08:13aCUENTAS : Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Rules Following Recent Appointment of Two Independent Board Members
PU
06:38aCUENTAS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/08CUENTAS : Acquires Record Number of New Card, App and Mobile Wallet Users in May 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cuentas : Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Rules Following Recent Appointment of Two Independent Board Members

06/15/2022 | 08:13am EDT
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15,2022 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) (NASDAQ:CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions, announced today that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rules 5605(b)(1) and 5605(c)(2) following the recent appointments of two independent board members to the board of directors - Sandra Orihuela and Sara Sooy. As previously disclosed, Ms. Sooy was appointed to the audit committee and Ms. Orihuela was appointed to the compensation committee.

About Cuentas
Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) (NASDAQ:CUENW) is a fintech e-finance and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and financial services, prepaid debit card, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

Investor Relations
Cuentas, Inc.
800-611-3622
info@cuentas.com

SOURCE: Cuentas, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705157/Cuentas-Regains-Compliance-with-NASDAQ-Rules-Following-Recent-Appointment-of-Two-Independent-Board-Members

Disclaimer

Cuentas Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
