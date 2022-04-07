Cuentas : to Add Bill Payments to Mexico

Cuentas Cardholders Will Soon be Able to Use Mobile App to Pay Bills with More Than 30 Service Providers in Mexico

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / US-based consumers will soon be able to useCuentas to pay bills in Mexico. As a leading fintech provider of mobile banking, digital wallet and payment solutions, Cuentas already fills a critical gap for Hispanic and Latino communities with affordable digital banking and payment services.

Cuentas' Mexico bill payment service will allow cardholders in the US using the Cuentas Mobile App to directly pay bills - such as wireless, cable, electricity, and gas bills - to more than 30-service providers across Mexico. Funds will be withdrawn in U.S. dollars from the Cuentas Mobil App, and payments will be applied to the account(s) in Mexico within 48 hours, saving family or friends the extra effort of collecting cash payments at a retail location or manually depositing payments with service providers.

"We're pleased to help Cuentas connect their mobile app users to dozens of service providers in Mexico using CITI's APIs for secure, reliable cross-border payments," said Alejandro Flores Mendoza, Chief Commercial Officer of Corporación en Investigación Tecnológica e Informática, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (CITI-SAPI), a master bill pay provider in Mexico.

"Whether U.S. or foreign-born, Mexicans are the largest population of Hispanic origin living in the United States, and the demand for bill payments to Mexico continues to rise," said Jeff Johnson, Cuentas CEO. "By enabling bill pay right in the app, Cuentas will making the process fast, secure and affordable for everyone."

For only $3.00 per bill payment, Cuentas cardholders will be able to simply log into the Cuentas Mobile app, choose the service provider, enter the account details, and pay the balance due from their Cuentas account funds.

In March, Cuentas integrated Western Union's domestic and international money transfer capabilities, enabling customers to send money to 200 countries and territories via the Cuentas mobile app.

With the addition of Mexico Bill Pay, Cuentas will soon give customers some of the most affordable, secure, and convenient digital options, including remittances with Western Union and direct bill payments with CITI.

Available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, the Cuentas App is the convenient mobile banking app that gives consumers access to their money, their way. Cuentas cardholders can send money to other Cuentas cardholders with no fee, access exclusive cardholder discounts and get access to their money up to two days faster when they directly deposit their wages or government benefit checks. Cuentas allows individuals to sign up with SSN or ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) and a Matricula Consular as secondary identification (an ID card issued by the Mexican government).

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) is a fintech e-banking and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and online banking, prepaid debit, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as "believe," "plan," or "expect" or similar statements are forward-looking statements.

Cuentas Media Relations:

Cuentas, Inc.

info@cuentas.com

SOURCE: Cuentas, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: