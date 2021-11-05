Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

FORM 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 4, 2021 (October 29, 2021)

Cuentas Inc.

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On October 29, 2021, Cuentas Inc. ("Cuentas") entered into an amended and restated Prepaid Card Program Management Agreement (the "Agreement") with Sutton Bank, an Ohio chartered bank corporation ("Sutton Bank").. The Agreement replaces in its entirety the Prepaid Card Program Management Agreement between Cuentas and Sutton Bank dated June 27, 2019. Sutton Bank operates a prepaid card service and is an approved issuer of prepaid cards on the Discover, Mastercard, and Visa Networks. Sutton Bank agrees to the prepaid card services listed in the Agreement and other documents governing Sutton Bank's prepaid card program in connection with transactions processed on one or more credit card networks Pursuant to the Agreement, Cuentas and Sutton Bank will operate card programs in exchange for revenue share and expense sharing between them.

The Agreement further provides that Cuentas is responsible for and liable to Sutton Bank for fraud, unless such expenses and losses were proximately caused by the negligence or wilful misconduct of Sutton Bank.

The foregoing description of the Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference. In accordance with Item 601(b)(10) of Regulation S-K, certain private or confidential items have been redacted from the filed copy of the Agreement.

