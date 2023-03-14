AuthWallet Sues Financial Transaction Industry For Patent Infringement
March 14, 2023 at 06:11 am EDT
AuthWallet brought suit against Amarillo National Bank, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., Fiserv, Inc. in the Western District of Texas on February 22, 2023. AuthWallet has also sued Omni Hotels Management Corporation, Hotels.com and Small Luxury Hotels of the World Management, Inc. in other Texas Federal Courts in 2022. Earlier, AuthWallet sued credit card processors for infringing different patents on similar technology.
AuthWallet alleges it is the owner of U.S. Patent No. 8,099,368. AuthWallet claims the '368 Patent claims an invention relating to methods and systems for processing financial transaction data in a server. The patent states that the invention is "useful to consumers to be able to manage multiple payment instruments in a simple fashion." '368 Patent Col. 2:2-3.
The infringement allegations against the credit card companies involved "purchase alert systems" - systems that track purchases by a specific credit card in some cases and by systems that allowed purchase with points in other cases. AuthWallet's attack on the hotel industry related to the operation of online platforms that accepted credit cards.
Now, AuthWallet's accusations focus on apps used by financial institutions that allow customers to use credit cards through mobile pay applications.
Some of the recently filed cases are:
AuthWallet, LLC v. Amarillo National Bank, Case No. 6:23-cv-00140 (W.D. Tex. filed eb. 22, 2023)
AuthWallet, LLC v. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., Case No. 6:23-cv-00143 (W.D. Tex. filed Feb. 22, 2023)
AuthWallet, LLC v. Fiserv, Inc., Case No. 6:23-cv-00145 (W.D. Tex. filed Feb. 22, 2023)
