  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cullen Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUL   AU000000CUL4

CULLEN RESOURCES LIMITED

(CUL)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cullen Resources : 25 November 2021 Investor Presentation – November 2021

11/25/2021 | 05:50pm EST
ASX: CUL

AGM PRESENTATION

Chris Ringrose,

Managing Director

November 25 2021

Annual General Meeting

Drilling Ahead for Au, Cu & Ni-Cu-PGE

Disclaimer

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This presentation has been prepared by Cullen Resources Limited ACN 006 045 790 (Cullen) for general information purposes only. The presentation is not and should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Cullen, or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities. No agreement to subscribe for securities in Cullen will be entered into on the basis of this presentation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements which have not been based solely on historical facts but rather on Cullen's expectations about future events and on a number of assumptions which are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies many of which are outside the control of Cullen and its directors, officers and advisers. Forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements concerning Cullen's planned exploration program, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated dates and expected costs or outputs. When used in this document, words such as "could", "plan", "estimate" "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Due care and attention has been taken in the preparation of this document and although Cullen believes that its expectations reflected in any forward looking statements made in this document are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. This document should not be relied upon as providing any recommendation or forecast by Cullen or its directors, officers or advisers. To the fullest extent permitted by law, no liability, however arising, will be accepted by Cullen or its directors, officers or advisers, as a result of any reliance upon any forward looking statement contained in this document.

ATTRIBUTION - COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

Information in this presentation may reflect past exploration results, and Cullen's assessment of exploration completed by past explorers, which was first prepared and disclosed under JORC Code 2004. It has not been updated since to comply with JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not changed materially since it was last reported. The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Dr Chris Ringrose, Managing Director, Cullen Resources Limited who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Dr Ringrose is a full time employee of Cullen Resources Limited. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activity which has been undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Dr Ringrose consents to the report being issued in the form and context in which it appears.

© Cullen Resources Limited I November 2021 I www.cullenresources.com.au

2

Portfolio in Key Provinces

  • Active Projects, Funded Joint Ventures & Assets

Location Plan

Projects, JV's & Assets

Iron Ore Royalties

Current Joint Ventures

- West Pilbara

& Farm-ins

Potential future

Mt Eureka JV, Rox (RXL)

cash flow from:

Killaloe JV,

Wyloo, in Fortescue's

Lachlan Star (LSA)

Western Hub (Eliwana)

Paraburdoo JV,

Proposed West Pilbara

Fortescue (FMG)

Iron Ore Project

Finland Projects (Capella)

Drill Ready Targets:

Project Generation / Early

Gold - Base Metals W.A.

Stage & / or Farm-Out

North Tuckabianna, Cue

Bromus, SE W.A.

Wongan Hills,

Yornup, SW W.A.

West Yilgarn Province

Barlee, South East

of Youanmi

© Cullen Resources Limited I November 2021 I www.cullenresources.com.au

3

Drilling programs

  • Key Projects - Wongan Hills, Barlee and North Tuckabianna

Recently completed and programs ahead : SPP in progress to support these and following campaigns

2021

2022

November

December

January

February

March

April

Wongan Hills, Wheatbelt

• AC + RC drilling + DHEM

Planned - for Ni-Cu-PGE

Barlee, SE of Youanmi

• AC Drilling

First pass

completed - Au

North Tuckabianna, Cue

• AC Drilling

Planned -

for Au & Cu

Follow-up Priorities

AC - Air Core

RC - Reverse Circulation

DHEM - Down hole electromagnetic surveying

To be planned

© Cullen Resources Limited I November 2021 I

www.cullenresources.com.au

4

Wongan Hills Project

  • Located within the Mineralised West Yilgarn Craton Margin Terrane

According to Chalice Mining*,

their world-class, Julimar PGE-Ni-Cu-Co- Au discovery is located in the: "new West Yilgarn Ni-Cu-PGE province which

could deliver more major discoveries."

Cullen has two projects located within this province - at Wongan Hills and Yornup.

*(ASX:CHN,15-9-2021)

© Cullen Resources Limited I November 2021 I www.cullenresources.com.au

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cullen Resources Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2021 -1,35 M -0,97 M -0,97 M
Net cash 2021 1,41 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,36 M 4,57 M 4,57 M
EV / Sales 2020 39,5x
EV / Sales 2021 120x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart CULLEN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cullen Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ringrose Managing Director & Executive Director
John Robert Horsburgh Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne John Kernaghan Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CULLEN RESOURCES LIMITED-22.73%5
BHP GROUP-8.98%137 976
RIO TINTO PLC-13.75%103 812
GLENCORE PLC61.16%65 701
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.21%46 879
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.84%31 744