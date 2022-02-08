Cullen Resources : Air Core Drilling Results - Cue

Testing

NE-SW/N-S intersection TNAC 115-119

Testing structural

zone -

TNAC 91-109

Testing

palaeochannel

TNAC 110-

114,120

Fig.1 Key structural lineaments overlain on magnetics image, with interpreted Priority 1 targets. Results of recent drilling compiled with historical drill data, has refined targets priorities (see Fig.2).

.

Next Steps

Cullen proposes to further test the gold prospectivity of the structural/lithological contacts highlighted by the very limited bedrock drill tests completed to date - either by Cullen or historically. These targets generally lie undercover and below regolith depth which may include palaeochannels.

The general position of the targets trends are shown in Fig.2 and the target features are listed in the following Table 1.