Cullen Resources : Air Core Drilling Results - Cue

NORTH TUCKABIANNA PROJECT, W.A., E20/714 (Cullen 100%), centered
~30km east of Cue, in the Murchison Region, gold and base metals
HIGHLIGHTS
Reconnaissance Air Core drilling tested along strike of the Tuckabianna gold
deposits and just north of the Hollandaire Cu-Au resource
Results have been received for 30 Air Core holes (TNAC91-120 for 1547m) completed in January to test three new targets
The drilling intersected regolith gold anomalies (3m @ 0.13 g/t Au from 60- 63m to end of hole (EoH); and 4m @ 0.07 g/t Au from52-56m) along sheared, lithological contacts at two targets along a NE-SW corridor
Four stratigraphic-structural target trends totalling about 10km in strike, lying undercover and below regolith/palaeochannel depth, have been identified from compilation of historical and recent drilling for follow-up infill air core and deeper RC drilling
These highly prospective targets are essentially untested, as historical drilling has been either too shallow or failed to test bedrock below air core /RAB first refusal depth
The drilling also returned elevated silver values (44m @ 0.9 g/t Ag from 0 - 44m EoH) in the area tested just north of the Hollandaire Cu-Au Resource, and geological interpretation suggests a target corridor for Hollandaire analogies may trend east-west and dip/plunge south for follow-up drilling.
Drilling of the north-east target area consisted of just five holes 100m apart (TNAC 115-119) and intersected mafic-ultramafics +/- quartz veining. TNAC 118 returned 3m @ 0.13 g/t Au from60-63mto end of hole. This reconnaissance drilling highlights a north-east/south west trending magnetic horizon/lithological contact, ~2.5km south west and ~4km north east, which is an example of a prospective trend untested except for historical, wide-spaced RAB drilling (WAMEX, A32404). Follow up drilling along Targets 3 and 4, Table 1, Fig.2 is proposed.
Mafic-ultramafics+/- quartz veining were also intersected drilling part of a NNE trending structure interpreted from air magnetics data and aerial photography to mark the margin of a previously-unrecognised palaeochannel (TNAC 110 - 114,
. The nature of the regolith intersected supports the idea of a palaeochannel in this area. The single anomaly of 4m @ 0.07 g/t Au from52-56m(TNAC
is supported by historical drill intersections along the strike of both the NNE and NE-SW lithological contacts and the interpreted shears, and follow-up drilling is clearly warranted - Targets 1 and 2, Table 1, and Fig.2.
Traverse drilling north of the Hollandaire resource Cu-Au Resource (ASX: CYM) and closest to an interpreted fault, returned elevated silver values (to 2.61 g/t Ag, from 0-4m, TNAC96) over the 44m length of hole TNAC 96 (Table 3). No significant copper or gold values were returned from the quartz veined felsic schists (TNAC 91-109) but further work is planned to test for south dipping shoots along interpreted east-west stratigraphy.
Discussion of results
Cullen's recent air core drilling was designed to test the nature and thickness of transported cover and, where possible, below the bedrock interface along prospective structures and lithological contacts. Drilling tested targets directly along strike of the "Tuckabianna gold field" (including White Well, Comet, Tuckabianna, Sherwood etc.), and north of the Hollandaire Resource (ASX:CYM). Historical exploration has included extensive shallow, vertical RAB or air core holes that either: did not penetrate beneath transported cover; or penetrate below first drill refusal depth.
Exploration Update - February 2022
Fig.1 Key structural lineaments overlain on magnetics image, with interpreted Priority 1 targets. Results of recent drilling compiled with historical drill data, has refined targets priorities (see Fig.2).
Next Steps
Cullen proposes to further test the gold prospectivity of the structural/lithological contacts highlighted by the very limited bedrock drill tests completed to date - either by Cullen or historically. These targets generally lie undercover and below regolith depth which may include palaeochannels.
The general position of the targets trends are shown in Fig.2 and the target features are listed in the following Table 1.
ForWAMEX A119766: Blundell, K., 2019, Final Report, Cue Project, Musgrave Limited.
Exploration Update - February 2022
Fig.2: Summary of Target Trends prioritised from air magnetics interp. and drill data:
Red stars within E20/714 are results from Cullen's current and previous RAB or Air Core. Red stars immediately to the south west of E20/714 reporting one metre intervals in historical regolith drilling.
