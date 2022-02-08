Log in
    CUL   AU000000CUL4

CULLEN RESOURCES LIMITED

(CUL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/08 06:41:25 pm
0.016 AUD   --.--%
05:48pCULLEN RESOURCES : Air Core Drilling Results - Cue
PU
01/28CULLEN RESOURCES : Quarterly Report for the period ending 31 December 2021
PU
01/10Cullen Resources Commences Drilling at Wogan Hills
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cullen Resources : Air Core Drilling Results - Cue

02/08/2022 | 05:48pm EST


ASX Announcement

www.cullenresources.com.au

ASX:CUL

9 February 2022

Air Core drilling results, E20/714, Cue.

NORTH TUCKABIANNA PROJECT, W.A., E20/714 (Cullen 100%), centered

~30km east of Cue, in the Murchison Region, gold and base metals

HIGHLIGHTS

Reconnaissance Air Core drilling tested along strike of the Tuckabianna gold

deposits and just north of the Hollandaire Cu-Au resource

  • Results have been received for 30 Air Core holes (TNAC91-120 for 1547m) completed in January to test three new targets
  • The drilling intersected regolith gold anomalies (3m @ 0.13 g/t Au from 60- 63m to end of hole (EoH); and 4m @ 0.07 g/t Au from 52-56m) along sheared, lithological contacts at two targets along a NE-SW corridor
  • Four stratigraphic-structural target trends totalling about 10km in strike, lying undercover and below regolith/palaeochannel depth, have been identified from compilation of historical and recent drilling for follow-up infill air core and deeper RC drilling
  • These highly prospective targets are essentially untested, as historical drilling has been either too shallow or failed to test bedrock below air core /RAB first refusal depth
  • The drilling also returned elevated silver values (44m @ 0.9 g/t Ag from 0 - 44m EoH) in the area tested just north of the Hollandaire Cu-Au Resource, and geological interpretation suggests a target corridor for Hollandaire analogies may trend east-west and dip/plunge south for follow-up drilling.

REGISTERED OFFICE: Unit 4, 7 Hardy Street, South Perth WA 6151.

Telephone: +61 8 9474 5511 Facsimile:+61 8 9474 5588

CONTACT: Dr. Chris Ringrose, Managing Director.

E-mail: cringrose@cullenresources.com.au/ www.cullenresources.com.au

Exploration Update - February 2022



Results (Figs.1 and 2, Tables 1-3)

  • Drilling of the north-east target area consisted of just five holes 100m apart (TNAC 115-119) and intersected mafic-ultramafics +/- quartz veining. TNAC 118 returned 3m @ 0.13 g/t Au from 60-63mto end of hole. This reconnaissance drilling highlights a north-east/south west trending magnetic horizon/lithological contact, ~2.5km south west and ~4km north east, which is an example of a prospective trend untested except for historical, wide-spaced RAB drilling (WAMEX, A32404). Follow up drilling along Targets 3 and 4, Table 1, Fig.2 is proposed.
  • Mafic-ultramafics+/- quartz veining were also intersected drilling part of a NNE trending structure interpreted from air magnetics data and aerial photography to mark the margin of a previously-unrecognised palaeochannel (TNAC 110 - 114,
    1. . The nature of the regolith intersected supports the idea of a palaeochannel in this area. The single anomaly of 4m @ 0.07 g/t Au from 52-56m(TNAC
    1. is supported by historical drill intersections along the strike of both the NNE and NE-SW lithological contacts and the interpreted shears, and follow-up drilling is clearly warranted - Targets 1 and 2, Table 1, and Fig.2.
  • Traverse drilling north of the Hollandaire resource Cu-Au Resource (ASX: CYM) and closest to an interpreted fault, returned elevated silver values (to 2.61 g/t Ag, from 0-4m, TNAC96) over the 44m length of hole TNAC 96 (Table 3). No significant copper or gold values were returned from the quartz veined felsic schists (TNAC 91-109) but further work is planned to test for south dipping shoots along interpreted east-west stratigraphy.

Discussion of results

Cullen's recent air core drilling was designed to test the nature and thickness of transported cover and, where possible, below the bedrock interface along prospective structures and lithological contacts. Drilling tested targets directly along strike of the "Tuckabianna gold field" (including White Well, Comet, Tuckabianna, Sherwood etc.), and north of the Hollandaire Resource (ASX:CYM). Historical exploration has included extensive shallow, vertical RAB or air core holes that either: did not penetrate beneath transported cover; or penetrate below first drill refusal depth.

2

Exploration Update - February 2022



Testing

NE-SW/N-S intersection TNAC 115-119

Testing structural

zone -

TNAC 91-109

Testing

palaeochannel

TNAC 110-

114,120

Fig.1 Key structural lineaments overlain on magnetics image, with interpreted Priority 1 targets. Results of recent drilling compiled with historical drill data, has refined targets priorities (see Fig.2).

.

Next Steps

Cullen proposes to further test the gold prospectivity of the structural/lithological contacts highlighted by the very limited bedrock drill tests completed to date - either by Cullen or historically. These targets generally lie undercover and below regolith depth which may include palaeochannels.

The general position of the targets trends are shown in Fig.2 and the target features are listed in the following Table 1.

3

Exploration Update - February 2022

Table 1.

ID

Target Trend

Nature of Prospectivity

Target/Anomaly



1

South West - 1

Historical RAB/Air core

High Mg

(~2km of strike)

anomalies + recent air

Basalt/Ultramafic

core results

contact

2

South West - 2

Historical RAB/Air core

Possible traversing

(~2km of strike)

anomalies + recent air

shear (?Riedel) in

core results

mafic/ultramafics



3

Central

Magnetics data

De-magnetised High

(~2km of strike)

interpretation

Mg Basalt unit

(?alteration

zone/intrusive)

4

North East

Magnetic-Structural

Includes major flexure



(~4km of strike)

anomaly

along stratigraphy

NE trending

5

North of Hollandaire

Broad Ag anomaly

Interpreted fault zone

and east-west

stratigraphy

References

WAMEX A32404: Fogarty, J.M., 1991, Robin Outcamp, E20/62, Annual report 1990,

Nord Resources.

WAMEX A92083: Chellew, J, and Cornelius, M., 2011, Annual Technical Report, E20/714,

Cue Project, Cullen Exploration.

WAMEX A59512: Dunbar, P., 1999, Combined Surrender Report, Tuckabianna Project,

Westgold Resources NL.

WAMEX A59513: Bleakley, P., 1999, Combined Surrender Report, Eelya Hill Project,

Westgold Resources NL.

WAMEX A119766: Blundell, K., 2019, Final Report, Cue Project, Musgrave Limited.

4

Exploration Update - February 2022



52-56m

Fig.2: Summary of Target Trends prioritised from air magnetics interp. and drill data:

Red stars within E20/714 are results from Cullen's current and previous RAB or Air Core. Red stars immediately to the south west of E20/714 reporting one metre intervals in historical regolith drilling.

.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cullen Resources Limited published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
