Cullen Resources : Application for quotation of securities - CUL

12/23/2021 | 05:27pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CULLEN RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 24, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CUL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

32,941,198

24/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

CULLEN RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

46006045790

1.3

ASX issuer code

CUL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

22-Nov-2021 10:18

New - Proposed issue of securities -

An offer of +securities under a +securities

CUL

purchase plan

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

ASX +security code and description

CUL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

24/12/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

32,941,198

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01700000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cullen Resources Limited published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 22:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2021 -1,35 M -0,98 M -0,98 M
Net cash 2021 1,41 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,98 M 4,33 M 4,33 M
EV / Sales 2020 39,5x
EV / Sales 2021 120x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart CULLEN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cullen Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ringrose Managing Director & Executive Director
John Robert Horsburgh Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne John Kernaghan Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CULLEN RESOURCES LIMITED-27.27%4
BHP GROUP-2.76%149 666
RIO TINTO PLC-11.25%107 425
GLENCORE PLC60.24%65 304
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC23.22%48 558
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.90%32 774