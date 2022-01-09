Cullen Resources : Exploration Update

WONGAN HILLS PROJECT, WA - targeting Volcanic-Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) Cu-Zn-Ag-Au and Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation
Cullen Resources Limited ("Cullen" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that a Reverse Circulation (RC) and an Air Core (AC) drilling program has commenced at the Wongan Hills Project.
RC drilling is targeting the nickel sulphides observed in petrological samples (ASX: CUL, 16-9-21) from a 30m downhole zone of ultramafics in drill hole RC6 at the Rupert Prospect which tested a strong ground EM conductor (C3).
AC drilling is targeting Copper-Nickel-Gold or Palladium soil anomalies that comprise four main targets outlined at Rupert, Rupert South and Rupert North (2) prospects - see ASX: CUL:5-10-2021,25-11-2021.
Fig.1 Location of Cullen's Wongan Hills Project
Exploration Update - January 10 2022
NORTH TUCKABIANNA PROJECT, W.A. E20/714 (Cullen 100%), centered
~30km east of Cue, in the Murchison Region, gold and base metals
AC drilling is also planned to commence this week to target immediately NE of the Hollandaire Cu-Au Resource (ASX: CYM) and the Eelya Felsic complex / greenstone contact striking NE-SW at intersection with N-S faults - see ASX: CUL:25-11-2021.
Fig.2 Interpreted key structural lineaments overlain on magnetics image with
priority target trend highlighted along NE-SW lithological boundary.
Exploration Update - January 10 2022
Fig. 3 Wongan Hills Ni-Cu-PGE Prospects on regional magnetics image.
Exploration Update - January 10 2022
Figs. 4-5 (ASX: CUL, 21-10-2021)
Exploration Update - January 10 2022
Fig. 6. Bedrock geology interpretation map
Pd soil analyses derived by Mobil Metal Ion
leach technology as reported in WAMEX 71944.
(Annual Report, 2005, Red River Resources Ltd, Appendix 2)
