Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cullen Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUL   AU000000CUL4

CULLEN RESOURCES LIMITED

(CUL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cullen Resources : Ground EM to commence at Wongan Hills

03/13/2022 | 06:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX Announcement

www.cullenresources.com.au

ASX:CUL

14 March 2022

Ground EM to commence this week at Wongan Hills

WONGAN HILLS PROJECT, WA - targeting Volcanic-Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) Cu-Zn-Ag-Au and Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation (Cullen 90%)

  • Ground Time-domain Electromagnetic Survey to commence at the Rupert and Rupert South Prospects this week to follow-up prominent VTEM anomalies south of WHAC148 and 151.
  • Approximately 50 survey stations planned by Southern Geoscience (SGC) on 4 survey lines for a total of 4 to 5 line km of coverage over a target strike length of 3km.
  • One line is planned across Rupert and three across the Rupert South Prospects (Fig. 1).
  • Some VTEM anomalies have been partially traversed by air core drilling but with no sulphides intersected in any air core holes (Figs.1 and 2).

BACKGROUND

In January 2022, RC drilling further tested a strong ground EM conductor (Model C3) at Rupert and outlined a lensoidal (possibly intrusive) body of ultramafic with a best intersection of 30m @ 1161 ppm Ni, with 22ppm Cu, and 80ppm Co (WHRC14 from 115-145m) - similar to that in previous hole RC6 which contained trace nickel sulphides (ASX:CUL:16-2-2022).

Air core hole WHAC148 500m south-southeast of RC6 returned 15m @ 1963 ppm Ni, with 227 ppm Co, from 5m - max 5m composite sample of 3021ppm Ni with 389ppm Coand, WHAC 151, 230m west on the same x-section, returned

17m @ 1802 Ni, 160 ppm Co from 20m to End of Hole,

REGISTERED OFFICE: Unit 4, 7 Hardy Street, South Perth WA 6151

Telephone: 089 474 5511; FAX: 089 474 5588 Contact: Dr. Chris Ringrose, Managing Director:

email: cringrose@cullenresources.com.au

For personal use only

Proposed Ground EM - Wongan Hills, March 2022

These Ni-Co intersections partially overlie coincident, discrete magnetic +/-VTEM anomalies at the northern tip of an untested strike-extensive (~3km) magnetic belt (Figs. 1 and 2), and together with area RC6 are interpreted to be part of a prospective mafic-ultramafic complex.

Fig.1. Wongan Hills:

Left - VTEM image

(FVD, channel 47 - z component), and

Right - Magnetic image from Drone survey.

Planned 4, Ground EM profiles (MLEM) across prominent VTEM anomalies.

2

Proposed Ground EM - Wongan Hills, March 2022

For personal use only

Fig.2. RC and AC target drilling completed Jan 2022, at Rupert

with significant results highlighted (Drone Mag Image) - ASX:CUL, 16-2-2022.

3

Proposed Ground EM - Wongan Hills, March 2022

For personal use only

3466

Fig.3. Location of January 2022 RC (13-17) and air core drilling on aerial photo.

Historical drilling by VAM Ltd (1970) reported up to: 7600ppm Ni, 780ppm Co with 2800 ppm Cr in hole 3466 from 16-18 feet (WAMEX A18337) which lies in the southern part of E4882 and supports the on-trend occurrence of ultramafics south from the Rupert Prospect. VAM targeted bauxite and Ni-Cu.

4

Proposed Ground EM - Wongan Hills, March 2022

For personal use only

Wongan Hills Project Location Map

Wongan Hills Project set amongst significant Regional Exploration Activity with industry attention focused on what may be an emerging nickel - copper - PGE province to the north east of Perth. There is also a notable copper resource near Calingiri (see Caravel Minerals Limited, ASX:CVV, "Caravel Copper Project") just south of the Wongan Hills project.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cullen Resources Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 22:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CULLEN RESOURCES LIMITED
06:34pCULLEN RESOURCES : Ground EM to commence at Wongan Hills
PU
03/11Cullen Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/28Cullen Resources Limited Provides Exploration Update
CI
02/15CULLEN RESOURCES : Positive Nickel - Cobalt assays, Wongan Hills
PU
02/15Cullen Resources Limited Announces Positive Nickel - Cobalt Assays, Wongan Hills
CI
02/09Cullen Resources Strikes Gold at North Tuckabianna Project
MT
02/08CULLEN RESOURCES : Air Core Drilling Results - Cue
PU
02/08Cullen Resources Limited Announces Drilling Results
CI
01/28CULLEN RESOURCES : Quarterly Report for the period ending 31 December 2021
PU
01/10Cullen Resources Commences Drilling at Wogan Hills
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2021 -1,35 M -0,98 M -0,98 M
Net cash 2021 1,41 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,88 M 3,57 M 3,57 M
EV / Sales 2020 39,5x
EV / Sales 2021 120x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart CULLEN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cullen Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ringrose Managing Director & Executive Director
John Robert Horsburgh Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne John Kernaghan Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CULLEN RESOURCES LIMITED-25.00%4
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.92%176 412
RIO TINTO GROUP13.74%120 962
GLENCORE PLC36.36%87 932
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.31%61 830
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.32%42 188