Cullen Resources : Ground EM to commence at Wongan Hills

ASX Announcement

www.cullenresources.com.au ASX:CUL 14 March 2022

Ground EM to commence this week at Wongan Hills

WONGAN HILLS PROJECT, WA - targeting Volcanic-Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) Cu-Zn-Ag-Au and Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation (Cullen 90%)

Ground Time-domain Electromagnetic Survey to commence at the Rupert and Rupert South Prospects this week to follow-up prominent VTEM anomalies south of WHAC148 and 151.

Time-domain Electromagnetic Survey to commence at the Rupert and Rupert South Prospects this week to follow-up prominent VTEM anomalies south of WHAC148 and 151. Approximately 50 survey stations planned by Southern Geoscience (SGC) on 4 survey lines for a total of 4 to 5 line km of coverage over a target strike length of 3km.

One line is planned across Rupert and three across the Rupert South Prospects (Fig. 1).

Some VTEM anomalies have been partially traversed by air core drilling but with no sulphides intersected in any air core holes (Figs.1 and 2).

BACKGROUND

In January 2022, RC drilling further tested a strong ground EM conductor (Model C3) at Rupert and outlined a lensoidal (possibly intrusive) body of ultramafic with a best intersection of 30m @ 1161 ppm Ni, with 22ppm Cu, and 80ppm Co (WHRC14 from 115-145m) - similar to that in previous hole RC6 which contained trace nickel sulphides (ASX:CUL:16-2-2022).

Air core hole WHAC148 500m south-southeast of RC6 returned 15m @ 1963 ppm Ni, with 227 ppm Co, from 5m - max 5m composite sample of 3021ppm Ni with 389ppm Coand, WHAC 151, 230m west on the same x-section, returned

17m @ 1802 Ni, 160 ppm Co from 20m to End of Hole,