Cullen Resources : Positive Nickel - Cobalt assays, Wongan Hills

Positive Ni - Co assays, from drilling at Wongan Hills
WONGAN HILLS PROJECT, WA - targeting Volcanic-Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) Cu-Zn-Ag-Au and Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation (Cullen 90%)
RC drilling tested a previous intersection of a nickel sulphide-bearing ultramafic,
and Air Core targeted four soil anomalies along the Rupert Trend
HIGHLIGHTS
5 RC holes further tested a strong ground EM conductor (Model C3) atRupert and outlined a lensoidal (possibly intrusive) body of ultramafic with a best intersection of 30m @ 1161 ppm Ni, with 22ppm Cu, and 80ppm Co (WHRC14 from 115-145m) - similar to the intersection in previous hole RC6 which contained trace nickel sulphides.
Significantly, 500m south-southeast of RC6, air core hole WHAC148 returned a strong intersection of nickel with cobalt (15m @ 1963 ppm Ni, with 227 ppm Co,and 76ppm Cu from 5m- max 5m composite sample of 3021ppm Ni with 389ppm Co- Cullen notes that cobalt anomalies may reflect regolith concentration - and, WHAC 151, 230m west on the same x-section, returned 17m @ 1802 Ni, 160 ppm Co from 20m to End of Hole,with 32ppm Cu.
These Ni-Co intersections partially overlie coincident, discrete magnetic +/- VTEM anomalies at the northern tip of an untested strike-extensive (~3km) magnetic belt (Figs. 1 and 2), and together with area RC6 are interpreted to be part of a prospective mafic-ultramafic complex.
Historical drilling, some 5km south on strike of Cullen's recent drilling, includes0.6m of 7800ppm Ni with 780ppm Co in the regolith from 4.9m (WAMEX 18337) which further extends the target trend.
Examination of all drill hole geochemical and geological data is on-going, and Pt-Pd assays and petrography of selected RC and AC drill sections (of 5m samples or 1m resampling) has been initiated.
Follow-upground EM surveying is proposed to identify potential sulphidic zones, initially along the ~3km untested section of the Rupert Trend (Fig. 2).
REGISTERED OFFICE: Unit 4, 7 Hardy Street, South Perth WA 6151
Telephone: 089 474 5511; FAX: 089 474 5588 Contact: Dr. Chris Ringrose, Managing Director:
email:cringrose@cullenresources.com.au
RC and AC Results - Wongan Hills, Feb 2022
For personal use only
Fig.1. RC and AC target drilling completed Jan 2022, at Rupert
with significant results highlighted (Drone Mag Image).
2
RC and AC Results - Wongan Hills, Feb 2022
For personal use only
~3km
Fig.2. Interpreted further prospectivity along untested portion of Rupert Trend
(Drone Mag Image).
3
RC and AC Results - Wongan Hills, Feb 2022
For personal use only
AC 138-146,175-176
AC 134-137,177-179
Fig. 3. Wongan Hills: Four, first-order targets on VTEM image
(FVD, channel 47 - z component):
AC and RC drilling targeted soil anomalies at Rupert North (2),
Rupert at RC6, and Rupert South.
Pd soil analyses derived by Mobil Metal Ion
leach technology as reported in WAMEX 71944. (Annual Report, 2005, Red River Resources Ltd.)
4
RC and AC Results - Wongan Hills, Feb 2022
For personal use only
Fig.4. Labelled AC drill hole sections on bedrock interpretation plan.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Cullen Resources Limited published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:33:01 UTC.