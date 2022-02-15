Cullen Resources : Positive Nickel - Cobalt assays, Wongan Hills

For personal use only

leach technology as reported in WAMEX 71944. (Annual Report, 2005, Red River Resources Ltd.)

Fig.2. Interpreted further prospectivity along untested portion of Rupert Trend

Examination of all drill hole geochemical and geological data is

Historical drilling, some 5km south on strike of Cullen's recent drilling, includes

17m @ 1802 Ni, 160 ppm Co from 20m to End of Hole,

- max 5m composite sample of 3021ppm Ni with 389ppm Co

and Air Core targeted four soil anomalies along the Rupert Trend

Positive Ni - Co assays, from drilling at Wongan Hills

