Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cullinan Oncology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGEM   US2300311063

CULLINAN ONCOLOGY, INC.

(CGEM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
10.53 USD   +7.34%
05:11pCullinan Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04/27Cullinan Oncology to Present Updated Data Highlighting the Therapeutic Potential of CLN-081 in Patients with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutation Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting
AQ
04/05Cullinan Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cullinan Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

05/02/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”) today announced that the compensation committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 207,000 shares of its common stock to two employees outside Cullinan Oncology, Inc’s 2021 Stock Option and Incentive Plan. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the individuals entering into employment with Cullinan, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Two employees received options to purchase an aggregate of 207,000 shares of Cullinan’s common stock on May 2, 2022 and have an exercise price of $10.53, which is equal to the closing price of Cullinan’s common stock on May 2, 2022. Each option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25 percent of the original number of shares underlying each option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and then in equal installments for 36 months thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with Cullinan through the applicable vesting dates.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients with cancer. We innovate without borders to find the most promising clinic-ready cancer therapies, whether from our own discovery efforts or through exceptional engagement with our academic and industry partners. Anchored in a deep understanding of immuno-oncology and translational cancer medicine, we leverage our scientific excellence in small molecules and biologics to create differentiated ideas, identify unique targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across cancer indications. Powered by our novel research model, we push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to cancer therapeutic, applying rigorous early experimentation to fast-track only the most promising assets to the clinic and ultimately commercialization. As a result, our diversified pipeline is strategically built with assets that activate the immune system or inhibit key oncogenic drivers across a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be the best or first in their class.

Our people possess deep scientific expertise, seek innovation openly, and exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients with cancer. Learn more about our Company at www.cullinanoncology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Chad Messer
+1 203.464.8900
cmesser@cullinanoncology.com

Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
rweldon@cullinanoncology.com


All news about CULLINAN ONCOLOGY, INC.
05:11pCullinan Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04/27Cullinan Oncology to Present Updated Data Highlighting the Therapeutic Potential of CLN..
AQ
04/05Cullinan Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences
AQ
04/04Cullinan Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04/04Cullinan Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
03/28TRANSCRIPT : Cullinan Oncology, Inc. - Special Call
CI
03/28Cullinan Oncology Details Updates on Drug to Treat Lung Cancer
MT
03/28Cullinan Oncology Announces Clinical and Regulatory Update for CLN-081 in NSCLC EGFR Ex..
AQ
03/28Cullinan Oncology Announces Clinical and Regulatory Update for CLN-081 in NSCLC EGFR Ex..
CI
03/17CULLINAN ONCOLOGY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CULLINAN ONCOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -117 M - -
Net cash 2022 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 439 M 439 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart CULLINAN ONCOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cullinan Oncology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CULLINAN ONCOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,81 $
Average target price 42,75 $
Spread / Average Target 336%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nadim Ahmed President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Trigilio Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Adam Rosenberg Chairman
Patrick A. Baeuerle Chief Scientific Officer-Biologics
Jeffrey Jones Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CULLINAN ONCOLOGY, INC.-36.42%439
MODERNA, INC.-47.08%54 170
LONZA GROUP AG-24.05%44 086
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.74%41 261
SEAGEN INC.-15.26%24 116
CELLTRION, INC.-12.63%19 365