    CGEM   US2300311063

CULLINAN ONCOLOGY, INC.

(CGEM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
13.02 USD   -3.41%
Cullinan Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
Cullinan Oncology Announces Appointment of Jacquelyn Sumer as Chief Legal Officer
GL
Cullinan Oncology Announces Appointment of Jacquelyn Sumer as Chief Legal Officer
GL
Cullinan Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

09/01/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”) today announced that the compensation committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 125,700 shares of its common stock to three employees outside Cullinan Oncology, Inc’s 2021 Stock Option and Incentive Plan. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the individuals entering into employment with Cullinan, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Three employees received options to purchase an aggregate of 125,700 shares of Cullinan’s common stock on September 1, 2022 and have an exercise price of $13.02, which is equal to the closing price of Cullinan’s common stock on September 1, 2022. Each option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25 percent of the original number of shares underlying each option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and then in equal installments for 36 months thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with Cullinan through the applicable vesting dates.

About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients with cancer. We innovate without borders to find the most promising clinic-ready cancer therapies, whether from our own discovery efforts or through exceptional engagement with our academic and industry partners. Anchored in a deep understanding of immuno-oncology and translational cancer medicine, we leverage our scientific excellence in small molecules and biologics to create differentiated ideas, identify unique targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across cancer indications. Powered by our novel research model, we push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to cancer therapeutic, applying rigorous early experimentation to fast-track only the most promising assets to the clinic and ultimately commercialization. As a result, our diversified pipeline is strategically built with assets that activate the immune system or inhibit key oncogenic drivers across a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be the best or first in their class.
Our people possess deep scientific expertise, seek innovation openly, and exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients with cancer. Learn more about our Company at www.cullinanoncology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts
Investor Relations
Chad Messer
+1 203.464.8900
cmesser@cullinanoncology.com

Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
rweldon@cullinanoncology.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 92,3 M - -
Net income 2022 79,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 615 M 615 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 82,3%
Managers and Directors
Nadim Ahmed President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Trigilio Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Adam Rosenberg Independent Director
Patrick A. Baeuerle Chief Scientific Officer
Jeffrey Jones Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CULLINAN ONCOLOGY, INC.-12.64%615
MODERNA, INC.-47.92%51 744
LONZA GROUP AG-31.28%39 866
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.63%39 663
SEAGEN INC.-0.20%28 457
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.87%24 806