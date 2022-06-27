Cullinan Oncology : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION

On June 21, 2022, Cullinan Oncology, Inc. ("Cullinan") completed the previously announced sale of its equity interests in Cullinan Pearl Corp. ("Cullinan Pearl") to Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Taiho Pharma") pursuant to the terms of a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 11, 2022 (the "Purchase Agreement") and the simultaneous signing of a U.S. Co-Development Agreement (the "Co-Development Agreement") with Taiho Oncology, Inc. ("Taiho Oncology"), an affiliate of Taiho Pharma, related to the co-development of CLN-081. Cullinan received a $275.0 million upfront payment for the transaction, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, and is eligible for an additional $130.0 million tied to epidermal growth factor receptor ("EGFR") exon20 non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") regulatory milestones, in addition to sharing equally in the future potential U.S. profits and losses for CLN-081.

The following unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements are intended to show how the combined transactions might have affected the historical financial statements of Cullinan if the transactions had been completed at an earlier time as indicated therein, and such unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements are derived from, and should be read in conjunction with, Cullinan's historical financial statements and notes thereto, as presented in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the three months ended and the year ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The unaudited pro forma consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, as amended. The unaudited pro forma consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2022, assumes the transactions had occurred on March 31, 2022. The unaudited pro forma consolidated statements of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2021, give effect to the transactions as if they had occurred as of January 1, 2021.

The transaction accounting adjustments to reflect the sale of the Cullinan Pearl business in the unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements include:

• the sale of the shares and the derecognition of assets and liabilities of the Cullinan Pearl business pursuant to the Purchase Agreement;

• adjustments required to record the estimated impact of the cash proceeds received in connection with the transactions; and

• adjustments required to record the estimated impact of co-developingCLN-081 with Taiho Oncology.

The contingent consideration of $130.0 million related to meeting the EGFR exon20 NSCLC regulatory milestones will be recorded at the time, if and when the milestones are achieved and as such, are not reflected as transaction consideration as such milestones have not been achieved as of the date of close.

The unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statement information is presented for informational purposes only and is based upon estimates by Cullinan's management, which are based upon available information and certain assumptions that Cullinan management believes are reasonable as of the date of this filing. Actual amounts could differ materially from these estimates. Pro forma adjustments included in the unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements are limited to those that are (i) directly attributable to the sale, (ii) factually supportable, and (iii) with respect to the statements of operations, expected to have a continuing impact on the results of Cullinan. The unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements are not intended to be indicative of the actual financial position or results of operations that would have been achieved had the transactions been consummated as of the periods indicated above, nor does it purport to indicate results which may be attained in the future. For example, these financial statements do not reflect any potential earnings or other impacts from the use of the proceeds from the sale or any synergies and dis-synergies that could result from the sale.

The unaudited pro forma consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2022, and the unaudited pro forma consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2021, should be read in conjunction with the notes thereto.

