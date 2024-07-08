FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CULLMAN BANCORP, INC.

ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY NASDAQ DELISTING AND

SEC DEREGISTRATION

Cullman, Alabama, July 8, 2024 - Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CULL), the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank, announced today that it has notified the NASDAQ Stock Market of the Company's intent to voluntarily delist its common stock from the NASDAQ Capital Market. The Company further intends to withdraw the registration of its common stock with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

The Company intends to file a Form 25 with the SEC to remove its common stock from listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and to deregister its stock under Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act on or about July 18, 2024. The Company expects the last trading day of its shares of common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market will be on or about July 18, 2024.

The Company intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC on or about July 29, 2024 to terminate the registration of its common stock under section 12(g) of the Exchange Act. The obligation of the Company to file periodic reports with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10- K, 10-Q and 8-K, will be suspended immediately upon filing of the Form 15. Once the Form 15 is effective, which is expected to occur within 90 days of filing, the Company will no longer be a public reporting company and its obligations to file proxy materials and other reports with the SEC will also be suspended. The Company has applied to have its shares quoted on the OTCQX Market following NASDAQ delisting.

As a savings and loan holding company, the Company is eligible to deregister with the SEC because it has fewer than 1,200 shareholders of record. The decision of the Company's board of directors to delist and deregister its common stock was based on numerous factors, including the significant cost savings of no longer filing periodic reports with the SEC, as well as reductions in accounting fees, legal fees and other costs. The Company's financial statements will continue to be audited by an independent accounting firm. Cullman Savings Bank will continue to report detailed quarterly financial results to its primary federal regulator, which are publicly available.

