  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Culp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CULP   US2302151053

CULP, INC.

(CULP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-22 pm EDT
4.860 USD   -2.80%
04:26pCULP : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A
PU
10:20aCULP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12CULP INC Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Culp : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A

08/22/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Huffman Teresa Atkins
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2021-07-22 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CULP INC [CULP]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1823 EASTCHESTER DRIVE
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Senior VP, Human Resources /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2021-08-03
(Street)
HIGH POINT NC 27265
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Huffman Teresa Atkins
1823 EASTCHESTER DRIVE

HIGH POINT, NC27265

Senior VP, Human Resources
Signatures
/s/ Ashley C. Durbin, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-08-22
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) This Amendment is being filed to add an entry for derivative securities beneficially owned by the reporting person that was inadvertently omitted from the previously reported Table II.
(2) Contingent right to receive issuance of Culp, Inc. common stock.
(3) 1/2 of these restricted stock units (3,188 RSUs) could vest and convert into the right to receive one share of common stock per RSU (3,188 total shares of common stock) at the end of three years if the participant remains employed by the company as of such date; the remaining 1/2 of these restricted stock units (3,188 RSUs) could vest at up to 2 shares of common stock per RSU (6,376 total shares of common stock) if the company achieves certain performance criteria over a three-year period beginning May 3, 2021, and ending April 28, 2024, per the terms of the award agreement.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Culp Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 20:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
