Culp : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A
08/22/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
Huffman Teresa Atkins
2021-07-22
CULP INC [CULP]
Senior VP, Human Resources /
2021-08-03
Huffman Teresa Atkins
Senior VP, Human Resources
Signatures
/s/ Ashley C. Durbin, Attorney-in-Fact
2022-08-22
This Amendment is being filed to add an entry for derivative securities beneficially owned by the reporting person that was inadvertently omitted from the previously reported Table II.
Contingent right to receive issuance of Culp, Inc. common stock.
1/2 of these restricted stock units (3,188 RSUs) could vest and convert into the right to receive one share of common stock per RSU (3,188 total shares of common stock) at the end of three years if the participant remains employed by the company as of such date; the remaining 1/2 of these restricted stock units (3,188 RSUs) could vest at up to 2 shares of common stock per RSU (6,376 total shares of common stock) if the company achieves certain performance criteria over a three-year period beginning May 3, 2021, and ending April 28, 2024, per the terms of the award agreement.
