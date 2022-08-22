Culp : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A

(3)

1/2 of these restricted stock units (3,188 RSUs) could vest and convert into the right to receive one share of common stock per RSU (3,188 total shares of common stock) at the end of three years if the participant remains employed by the company as of such date; the remaining 1/2 of these restricted stock units (3,188 RSUs) could vest at up to 2 shares of common stock per RSU (6,376 total shares of common stock) if the company achieves certain performance criteria over a three-year period beginning May 3, 2021, and ending April 28, 2024, per the terms of the award agreement.