Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that it will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Additional information will be provided in the company’s proxy statement to be filed with the SEC and sent to shareholders. The filed proxy statement will also be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website, www.culp.com.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world’s largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities located in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230803801177/en/