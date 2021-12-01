Culp : Capital Allocation Strategy

Approximately $72 million has been returned to shareholders since

Early in fiscal 2012, the company also began returning funds to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, both regular quarterly and special

To support management's focus on liquidity and profitability during the volatile market environment of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, the company's

During fiscal 2011, the company implemented an EVA (Economic Value Added) platform for

Management focused on a very disciplined approach to capital allocation, involving investing in our businesses, paying down debt as required, and commitment to shareholders via the quarterly dividend payment

Pay quarterly dividend (rate increased five percent, or $0.46 annually, as approved December 2021), with intent to gradually increase each year based on performance and business outlook.

Fund capital expenditures for our businesses, both for maintenance and expansion projects as needed. Capital expenditure requirements for our upholstery fabrics business will generally be minimal as the business model is not capital intensive.

Fund working capital requirements for organic growth in our businesses, which could include accelerating payments to suppliers in exchange for meaningful cash discounts. Growing internally with adequate margins offers the highest returns on capital with the least risk.

Our capital allocation strategy involves four parts, as follows:

Above all, we will ensure that any acquisition made will not jeopardize the financial health of our company.

We will be patient and disciplined with any capital committed in this manner.

We will continue to carefully evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities and potential new business ventures within our industry that are not capital intensive.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY - PART 3

Uses of Free Cash Flow

Share Repurchase Program : In fiscal 2012 and 2013, we repurchased 1.1 million shares of Culp common stock, at a value of $10.4 million

No shares were repurchased in fiscal 2014

We repurchased 43,014 shares for approximately $745,000 in fiscal 2015

We repurchased 100,776 shares for approximately $2.4 million in fiscal 2016

No shares were repurchased in fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018

We repurchased 160,823 shares for approximately $3.3 million in fiscal 2019

We repurchased 142,496 shares for approximately $1.7 million in fiscal 2020

No shares were repurchased in fiscal 2021

We have repurchased 121,688 shares for approximately $1.8 million to date in fiscal 2022

Since fiscal 2012, we have repurchased approximately 12 percent of our outstanding shares

In March 2020, the Board approved an increase in the authorization for the Company to acquire its common stock back to a total of $5.0 million, of which $3.2 million was available under this program as of October 31, 2021. Shares may be repurchased, at the Company's discretion, from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. We will consider repurchasing shares at a price that reflects a discount to our calculated intrinsic value per share.

b) Special Dividends:

December 2012 - $0.50 per share special dividend

July 2014 - $0.40 per share special dividend

July 2015 - $0.40 per share special dividend

July 2016 - $0.21 per share special dividend

July 2017 - $0.21 per share special dividend

We will consider paying a special dividend assuming: 1) adequate cash is available to pay the special dividend; 2) additional investment in working capital is not needed to support planned organic growth; 3) No potential acquisition opportunities are on the horizon; and 4) there are no major economic concerns that could have an adverse effect on our business.

