SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Culp, Inc. : to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Conference Call

06/14/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that it will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 conference call on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. During this call, Culp will review the company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 2, 2021. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the close of market trading on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

The live webcast of Culp’s conference call will be available online at www.culp.com on Thursday, June 17, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. An Internet replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the same links.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 287 M - -
Net income 2021 2,68 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,7x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 210 M 210 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 399
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart CULP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Culp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CULP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 17,09 $
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert George Culp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Bowling Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Franklin N. Saxon Executive Chairman
Kenneth W. McAllister Lead Independent Director
Kenneth R. Larson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CULP, INC.7.69%210
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.46.91%4 472
TEIJIN LIMITED-9.85%3 088
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION248.34%2 731
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.53.96%1 627
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED76.34%1 467