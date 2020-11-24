Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Culp, Inc.    CULP

CULP, INC.

(CULP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Culp, Inc. to Broadcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call Live on the Internet

11/24/2020 | 04:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that it will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter fiscal 2021 conference call on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET.  During this call, Culp will review the company’s financial and operating results for the second quarter ended November 1, 2020.  A press release announcing these results will be issued after the close of market trading on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

The live broadcast of Culp’s quarterly conference call will be available online at www.culp.com on Friday, December 4, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.  To listen to the live webcast, please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software.  An Internet replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the same links.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture.  The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers.  Culp has operations located in the United States, Canada, China and Haiti.


Contact:
Kenneth R. Bowling
Chief Financial Officer
(336) 881-5630

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about CULP, INC.
04:20pCULP : to Broadcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call Live on the Inter..
AQ
04:20pCulp, Inc. to Broadcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call Live on th..
GL
10/07CULP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/06CULP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
09/11CULP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
09/08CULP : Announces Results and Strengthened Liquidity for First Quarter Fiscal 202..
AQ
09/02CULP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09/02CULP : Announces Results and Strengthened Liquidity for First Quarter Fiscal 202..
BU
08/28Culp, Inc. to Broadcast First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call Live on the..
GL
08/05CULP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 266 M - -
Net income 2021 2,21 M - -
Net cash 2021 41,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 78,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 174 M 174 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 399
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart CULP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Culp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CULP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 14,14 $
Spread / Highest target 6,08%
Spread / Average Target 6,08%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert George Culp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin N. Saxon Executive Chairman
Kenneth R. Bowling Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Kenneth W. McAllister Lead Independent Director
Kenneth R. Larson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CULP, INC.3.82%174
TEIJIN LIMITED-9.24%3 392
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.8.42%2 827
COATS GROUP PLC-7.51%1 315
SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDING AND FURNISHING CO., LTD.17.15%1 052
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-15.78%1 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ