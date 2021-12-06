Log in
    CULP   US2302151053

CULP, INC.

(CULP)
Culp, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

12/06/2021 | 11:31am EST
Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference taking place December 8 – 9, 2021.

Robert G. Culp, IV, president and chief executive officer, and Ken Bowling, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer, will deliver a group investor presentation on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 9:15 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to investors at:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m9Kt_dYARMiaUqlDi3zOoA

This link may also be found on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.culp.com. Presentation materials will also be made available on the day of the presentation.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities located in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 315 M - -
Net income 2022 6,55 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 126 M 126 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 430
Free-Float 90,2%
Managers and Directors
Robert George Culp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Bowling Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Franklin N. Saxon Executive Chairman
Fred A. Jackson Independent Director
Sharon Allred Decker Independent Director
