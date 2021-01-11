Log in
CULP, INC.

CULP, INC.

(CULP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Culp, Inc. : to Participate in Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Conference

01/11/2021 | 02:29pm EST
Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that management will participate in the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Conference to be held January 13 – 14, 2021.

The group investor presentation by Robert G. Culp, IV, president and chief executive officer, and Ken Bowling, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, and will be available to investors via a live webinar. To view the Culp presentation, please go to the following link for registration instructions:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nvdZgjZhRN2p_vVThp0S0w

This link may also be found on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.culp.com. Presentation materials will also be made available on the day of the presentation.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has operations located in the United States, Canada, China and Haiti.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 279 M - -
Net income 2021 2,10 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 88,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 185 M 185 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 399
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart CULP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Culp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CULP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 15,02 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert George Culp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin N. Saxon Executive Chairman
Kenneth R. Bowling Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Kenneth W. McAllister Lead Independent Director
Kenneth R. Larson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CULP, INC.-5.36%185
TEIJIN LIMITED0.72%3 610
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.10.72%3 320
COATS GROUP PLC0.00%1 315
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.6.94%1 143
TRIDENT LIMITED47.67%1 014
