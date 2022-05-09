Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Culp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CULP   US2302151053

CULP, INC.

(CULP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 03:09:17 pm EDT
6.075 USD   -1.38%
02:41pCulp, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series
BU
04/26Culp Revises Expectations for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022; Announces Signing of Non-Binding Term Sheet for Secured Credit Facility
AQ
04/25Culp Cuts Q4 Guidance on China Woes, Weak Mattress Demand -- Stock Dives 17% After-Hours
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Culp, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

05/09/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that the company will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The event is open to the public, with registration information below.

Iv Culp, president and chief executive officer of Culp, Inc., will lead a discussion with Boyd Chumbley, president of Culp Upholstery Fabrics; Tammy Buckner, senior vice president, design and marketing for Culp Upholstery Fabrics; and Donna Morrison, vice president and creative director for Culp Upholstery Fabrics. Culp Upholstery Fabrics, the company’s upholstery fabrics division, enjoys a leading market share in upholstery fabrics sold to producers of upholstered furniture. The conversation will focus on the latest fabric innovations at Culp Upholstery Fabrics, with specific topics to include (1) consumer trend drivers, including social media influences on consumer buying habits; (2) industry trends; and (3) innovations in performance and sustainability.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.culp.com.

Investors and other persons interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. Registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed any time for replay.

Register for the event here

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities located in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CULP, INC.
02:41pCulp, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series
BU
04/26Culp Revises Expectations for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022; Announces Signing of Non-Bind..
AQ
04/25Culp Cuts Q4 Guidance on China Woes, Weak Mattress Demand -- Stock Dives 17% After-Hour..
MT
04/25CULP : ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF NON-BINDING TERM SHEET FOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY - Form 8-K
PU
04/25CULP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/25Culp Revises Expectations for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022
BU
04/25Culp Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022
CI
04/08CULP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/23CULP : Sidoti Investor Conference Presentation – March 2022
PU
03/21Culp, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CULP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 294 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,91 M - -
Net cash 2022 27,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,0x
Yield 2022 7,31%
Capitalization 75,3 M 75,3 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 430
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart CULP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Culp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CULP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6,16 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert George Culp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Bowling Controller
Franklin N. Saxon Executive Chairman
Fred A. Jackson Independent Director
Sharon Allred Decker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CULP, INC.-35.23%76
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-5.75%2 802
TEIJIN LIMITED-0.42%2 078
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-54.20%1 771
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-17.20%1 738
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-2.68%1 568