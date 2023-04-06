Culp, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that the company will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The event is open to the public, with registration information below.

Iv Culp, president and chief executive officer, and Ken Bowling, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will lead a review of CULP’s new investor presentation. The conversation will focus on: (1) Culp’s strengths, including a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, diversified manufacturing and sourcing options, market position, and innovation capabilities; (2) the transformation underway in its mattress fabrics business (CHF); (3) the long-term outlook for the furnishings market; and (4) initiatives to emerge stronger as end-markets normalize.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.culp.com.

Investors and other persons interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. Registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed any time for replay.

Register for the event here

Culp, Inc. is one of the world’s largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities located in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.

