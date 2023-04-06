Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Culp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CULP   US2302151053

CULP, INC.

(CULP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:36:19 2023-04-06 am EDT
5.295 USD   -0.47%
11:14aCulp : 2023 Culp Investor Presentation
PU
11:01aCulp, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series
BU
03/21Culp Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Culp, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

04/06/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that the company will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The event is open to the public, with registration information below.

Iv Culp, president and chief executive officer, and Ken Bowling, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will lead a review of CULP’s new investor presentation. The conversation will focus on: (1) Culp’s strengths, including a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, diversified manufacturing and sourcing options, market position, and innovation capabilities; (2) the transformation underway in its mattress fabrics business (CHF); (3) the long-term outlook for the furnishings market; and (4) initiatives to emerge stronger as end-markets normalize.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.culp.com.

Investors and other persons interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. Registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed any time for replay.

Register for the event here

Culp, Inc. is one of the world’s largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities located in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CULP, INC.
11:14aCulp : 2023 Culp Investor Presentation
PU
11:01aCulp, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series
BU
03/21Culp Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/21Culp : 2023 Culp Investor Presentation
PU
03/09CULP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OP..
AQ
03/02Transcript : Culp, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2023
CI
03/01Culp : Q3 2023 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
03/01Culp Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01Tranche Update on Culp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 29, 2012.
CI
03/01Culp Announces Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CULP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 229 M - -
Net income 2023 -32,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 17,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,02x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 65,5 M 65,5 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
EV / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 582
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart CULP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Culp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CULP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,32 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert George Culp President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Bowling Controller
Franklin N. Saxon Chairman
Fred A. Jackson Lead Independent Director
Sharon Allred Decker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CULP, INC.15.25%65
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED11.14%2 396
TEIJIN LIMITED8.70%2 054
TRIDENT LIMITED-15.91%1 757
COATS GROUP PLC8.31%1 427
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION25.79%1 426
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer