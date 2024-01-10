Official CULP, INC. press release

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that the company will participate in the Water Tower Research Furniture/Furnishings Virtual Conference 2024 on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The event will showcase a full day of presentations by residential and commercial furniture manufacturers, wholesalers, and suppliers. These presentations and fireside chats will focus on corporate strategies, competitive strengths, and challenges. The event is open to the public, with registration information below.

In connection with the conference, there will be a webcast of the Company’s presentation, led by Iv Culp, president and chief executive officer, and Ken Bowling, executive vice president and chief financial officer, available on the Company’s website starting at 12:45 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.culp.com.

Investors and other persons interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. Registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed any time for replay.

Register for the event here.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world’s largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities located in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.

