  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Culp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CULP   US2302151053

CULP, INC.

(CULP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/27 04:10:00 pm
14 USD   +0.36%
04:21pCULP, INC. : to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call
BU
08/25CULP : Annual Report
PU
08/25CULP : Letter to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Culp, Inc. : to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call

08/27/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that it will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its first quarter fiscal 2022 conference call on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. During this call, Culp will review the company’s financial and operating results for the first quarter ended August 1, 2021. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the close of market trading on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The live webcast of Culp’s conference call will be available online at www.culp.com on Thursday, September 2, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. An Internet replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the same links.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.


All news about CULP, INC.
08/25CULP : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
08/16CULP, INC. : Confirms Haiti Operations Are Secure Following Recent Earthquake
BU
07/27CULP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/27Culp, Inc. Announces Franklin N. Saxon Will No Longer Serve as Co-Principal E..
CI
07/19CULP, INC. : to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series
BU
07/16CULP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
07/08CULP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 323 M - -
Net income 2022 9,06 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 171 M 171 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 430
Free-Float 90,4%
Culp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CULP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 13,95 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert George Culp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Bowling Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Franklin N. Saxon Executive Chairman
Kenneth W. McAllister Lead Independent Director
Kenneth R. Larson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CULP, INC.-12.54%171
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.24.03%3 737
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION266.35%2 851
TEIJIN LIMITED-19.79%2 730
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION296.64%2 203
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.103.41%1 842