Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Culp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CULP   US2302151053

CULP, INC.

(CULP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
5.250 USD   -0.38%
04:16pCulp, Inc. to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Conference Call
BU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Culp, Inc. - Special Call
CI
05/09Culp, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Culp, Inc. to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Conference Call

06/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that it will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 conference call on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. During this call, Culp will review the company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 1, 2022. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the close of market trading on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

The live webcast of Culp’s conference call will be available under the “Upcoming Events” section on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website, www.culp.com, on Thursday, June 30, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. An online replay of the call will be available under the “Past Events” section on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website for 30 days.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CULP, INC.
04:16pCulp, Inc. to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Conference Call
BU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Culp, Inc. - Special Call
CI
05/09Culp, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series
BU
04/26Culp Revises Expectations for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022; Announces Signing of Non-Bind..
AQ
04/25Culp Cuts Q4 Guidance on China Woes, Weak Mattress Demand -- Stock Dives 17% After-Hour..
MT
04/25CULP : ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF NON-BINDING TERM SHEET FOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY - Form 8-K
PU
04/25CULP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/25Culp Revises Expectations for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022
BU
04/25Culp Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022
CI
04/08CULP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CULP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,31 M - -
Net cash 2022 27,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,5x
Yield 2022 8,54%
Capitalization 64,4 M 64,4 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 430
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart CULP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Culp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CULP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,27 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 166%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert George Culp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Bowling Controller
Franklin N. Saxon Executive Chairman
Fred A. Jackson Independent Director
Sharon Allred Decker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CULP, INC.-42.90%64
TRIDENT LIMITED-22.96%2 634
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-12.01%2 575
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-42.91%2 178
TEIJIN LIMITED-3.53%1 955
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-23.41%1 623