Culp : Q2 2022 Earnings Call Presentation

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Summary Financial Information
December 1, 2021
SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Net sales were $74.6 million, down 3.0 percent over the prior-year period, with mattress fabrics sales up 2.1 percent and upholstery fabrics sales down 8.5 percent compared with the second quarter of last year.
Income from operations (operating income) was $1.6 million, compared with income from operations of $4.5 million for the prior-year period.
Net income was $851,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with net income of $2.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the prior-year period.
The company's financial position reflected total cash and investments of $36.6 million and no outstanding borrowings as of the end of the second quarter. (See summary of cash and investments table at back of presentation.)
The company announced a five percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend to 11.5 cents per share, commencing in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. At an annual indicated dividend of 46 cents per share, the yield is 4.34 percent, based upon the November 30, 2021, closing stock price of $10.61 per share. Notably, this is the company's ninth straight year of increasing its annual dividend.
The company repurchased 73,002 shares of Culp common stock during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, leaving approximately $3.2 million available under the company's share repurchase program.
FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
The company continues to navigate uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment related to customer supply chain disruption for non-fabric components, significant inflationary pressures, a challenging labor market, and fluctuation in foreign currency exchange rates.
Although the company is well positioned over the long term with its product-driven strategy and flexible global platform, the current headwinds are expected to continue pressuring results throughout the second half of fiscal 2022, especially during the third quarter. The third and fourth quarters will also be affected by the timing of the Chinese New Year holiday, which begins at the end of the third quarter and continues into the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Due to the uncertain and rapidly changing inflationary environment, the lack of visibility relating to the duration and magnitude of customer supply chain disruptions, and uncertainty relating to the impact of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the company is withdrawing its previously issued annual guidance for fiscal 2022 and is only providing a limited outlook for the third and fourth quarters until the current volatility stabilizes.
FINANCIAL OUTLOOK (CONT'D)
The company's net sales and consolidated operating income (income from operations) for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 are expected to be sequentially comparable to the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
The company expects a strong improvement in net sales and operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to both the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
The company's expectations for the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2022 year are based on information available at the time of this presentation and reflect certain assumptions by management regarding the company's business and trends and the projected impact of the ongoing headwinds. The outlook assumes there will be no further pandemic-related shutdowns or material disruption, including because of the new Omicron variant, and no greater-than-expected changes in freight and raw material costs, foreign currency exchange rates, labor availability, recent consumer trends, world events, or other circumstances beyond the company's control.
SECOND QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions)
GAAP
Q2 FY22
Q2 FY21
Change
$
%
Sales
$74.6
$76.9
$(2.3)
(3.0)%
Operating income
$1.6
$4.5
$(2.9)
(63.7)%
Operating income margin
2.2%
5.9%
(370) bp
Pre-tax income
$1.3
$3.9
$(2.6)
(66.8)%
Pre-tax margin
1.7%
5.1%
(340) bp
Net income
$0.9
$2.4
$(1.5)
(64.3)%
EPS per diluted share
$0.07
$0.19
$(0.12)
(64.3)%
