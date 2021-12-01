Culp : Q2 2022 Earnings Call Presentation

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Net sales were $74.6 million, down 3.0 percent over the prior-year period, with mattress fabrics sales up 2.1 percent and upholstery fabrics sales down 8.5 percent compared with the second quarter of last year.

Income from operations (operating income) was $1.6 million, compared with income from operations of $4.5 million for the prior-year period.

Net income was $851,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with net income of $2.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the prior-year period.

The company's financial position reflected total cash and investments of $36.6 million and no outstanding borrowings as of the end of the second quarter. (See summary of cash and investments table at back of presentation.)

The company announced a five percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend to 11.5 cents per share, commencing in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. At an annual indicated dividend of 46 cents per share, the yield is 4.34 percent, based upon the November 30, 2021, closing stock price of $10.61 per share. Notably, this is the company's ninth straight year of increasing its annual dividend.