Welcome to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Culp, Inc. In fairness to all participants and in the interest of an orderly and constructive meeting, the following Rules of Conduct will be enforced:
All shareholders and proxy holders must register at the reception desk by providing valid identification and proof of share holdings and/or proof of duly authorized proxy before entering the room for the meeting.
The taking of photographs and use of audio or video recording equipment is prohibited.
Please silence all cell phones and other electronic devices.
The meeting will follow the Agenda provided to all shareholders upon entering the
meeting.
Only proposals properly submitted in compliance with Culp's bylaws will be considered. Failure to have timely submitted a proposal will cause it to be out of order and will bar it from consideration.
Only shareholders of record as of August 8, 2023, or their duly authorized proxies are entitled to address the meeting.
All questions and comments should be directed to the Chairman of the meeting. You may address the meeting only after you have been recognized.
If you wish to address the meeting, please raise your hand. Upon being recognized, please state your name clearly, your status as a shareholder or a proxy holder and present your question or comment.
Each speaker is limited to a total of no more than three questions or comments, no more than one of which may be on any single topic and each of which must be no more than one minute in length. Questions must be relevant to the business of Culp or to the conduct of its operations.
Please permit each speaker the courtesy of concluding his or her remarks without interruption. The Chairman will stop speakers when they are out of order.
The purpose of the meeting will be observed, and the Chairman will stop discussions
that are:
irrelevant to the business of the company or the conduct of its operations;
derogatory references that are not in good taste;
unduly prolonged (longer than one minute);
relate to pending or threatened litigation;
relate to material nonpublic information of the Company;
discussions related to personal grievances or individual personnel matters; or
out of order or not otherwise suitable for the conduct of the Annual Meeting as determined by the Chairman in his reasonable judgment.
Attendees who fail to comply with these Rules of Conduct risk being removed from the meeting.
