CULP, INC.

RULES OF CONDUCT

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Culp, Inc.

September 27, 2023

Welcome to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Culp, Inc. In fairness to all participants and in the interest of an orderly and constructive meeting, the following Rules of Conduct will be enforced:

The meeting will follow the Agenda provided to all shareholders upon entering the

The taking of photographs and use of audio or video recording equipment is prohibited.

All shareholders and proxy holders must register at the reception desk by providing valid identification and proof of share holdings and/or proof of duly authorized proxy before entering the room for the meeting.

meeting.

Only proposals properly submitted in compliance with Culp's bylaws will be considered. Failure to have timely submitted a proposal will cause it to be out of order and will bar it from consideration.

Only shareholders of record as of August 8, 2023, or their duly authorized proxies are entitled to address the meeting.

All questions and comments should be directed to the Chairman of the meeting. You may address the meeting only after you have been recognized.

If you wish to address the meeting, please raise your hand. Upon being recognized, please state your name clearly, your status as a shareholder or a proxy holder and present your question or comment.

Each speaker is limited to a total of no more than three questions or comments, no more than one of which may be on any single topic and each of which must be no more than one minute in length. Questions must be relevant to the business of Culp or to the conduct of its operations.

Please permit each speaker the courtesy of concluding his or her remarks without interruption. The Chairman will stop speakers when they are out of order.