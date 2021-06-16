Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Culp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CULP   US2302151053

CULP, INC.

(CULP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Culp : Capital Allocation Strategy

06/16/2021 | 04:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CULP, INC.

Capital Allocation Strategy

June 2021

CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY

OVERVIEW

  • Management focused on a very disciplined approach to capital allocation, involving investing in our businesses, paying down debt as required, and commitment to shareholders via the quarterly dividend payment
  • During fiscal 2011, the company implemented an EVA (Economic Value Added) platform for incentive compensation, further promoting the efficient use of capital.
    • For fiscal 2021, to support management's focus on liquidity and profitability in the current environment, incentive compensation will be based on free cash flow and operating income.
  • Early in fiscal 2012, the company also began returning funds to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, both regular quarterly and special
  • Approximately $70 million has been returned to shareholders since fiscal 2012

2

CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY - PART 1

Our capital allocation strategy involves four parts, as follows:

Investing in our businesses; paying down debt; commitment to shareholders via the quarterly dividend payment

  1. Fund working capital requirements for organic growth in our businesses, which could include accelerating payments to suppliers in exchange for meaningful cash discounts. Growing internally with adequate margins offers the highest returns on capital with the least risk.
  2. Fund capital expenditures for our businesses, both for maintenance and expansion projects as needed. Capital expenditure requirements for our upholstery fabrics business will be minimal as the business model is not capital intensive.
  3. Pay down debt as required.
  4. Pay quarterly dividend (rate increased five percent, or $0.44 annually, as approved December 2020), with intent to gradually increase each year based on performance and business outlook.

3

CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY - PART 2

Acquisitions

  1. We will continue to carefully evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities and potential new business ventures within our industry that are not capital intensive.
  2. We will be patient and disciplined with any capital committed in this manner.
  3. Above all, we will ensure that any acquisition made will not jeopardize the financial health of our company.

4

CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY - PART 3

Uses of Free Cash Flow

  1. Share Repurchase Program:
    • In fiscal 2012 and 2013, we repurchased 1.1 million shares of Culp common stock, at a value of $10.4 million
    • No shares were repurchased in fiscal 2014
    • We repurchased 43,014 shares for approximately $745,000 in fiscal 2015
    • We repurchased 100,776 shares for approximately $2.4 million in fiscal 2016
    • No shares were repurchased in fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018
    • We repurchased 160,823 shares for approximately $3.3 million in fiscal 2019
    • We repurchased 142,496 shares for approximately $1.7 million in fiscal 2020
    • No shares were repurchased in fiscal 2021.
    • Since fiscal 2012, we have repurchased approximately 12 percent of our outstanding shares

Following the repurchase of 142,496 shares in fiscal 2020, $3.3 million remained available under the share repurchase program approved by the Board in September 2019. In March 2020, the Board subsequently approved an increase in the authorization for the Company to acquire its common stock back to a total of $5.0 million. Shares may be repurchased, at the Company's discretion, from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

b) Special Dividends:

December 2012 - $0.50 per share special dividend

July 2014 - $0.40 per share special dividend

July 2015 - $0.40 per share special dividend

July 2016 - $0.21 per share special dividend

July 2017 - $0.21 per share special dividend

We will consider paying a special dividend assuming: 1) adequate cash is available to pay the special dividend; 2) additional investment in working capital is not needed to support planned organic growth; 3) No potential acquisition opportunities are on the horizon; and 4) there are no major economic concerns that could have an adverse effect on our business.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Culp Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 20:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CULP, INC.
04:34pCULP  : ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
04:33pCULP INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pCULP  : Q4 2021 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
04:26pCULP  : Capital Allocation Strategy
PU
04:20pCULP  : Investor Information - June 2021
PU
04:19pCULP  : Earnings Flash (CULP) CULP Posts Q4 Revenue $79.1M, vs. Street Est of $6..
MT
04:18pCULP  : Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021
BU
06:04aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING  : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
06/14CULP, INC.  : to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Conference Call
BU
05/17CULP  : Announces Promotions for Culp Home Fashions
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 287 M - -
Net income 2021 2,68 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,9x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 211 M 211 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 399
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart CULP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Culp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CULP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 17,14 $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert George Culp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Bowling Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Franklin N. Saxon Executive Chairman
Kenneth W. McAllister Lead Independent Director
Kenneth R. Larson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CULP, INC.8.00%209
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.43.09%4 449
TEIJIN LIMITED-9.74%3 072
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION276.78%3 060
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.65.41%1 598
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION157.05%1 546