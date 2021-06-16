Culp : Q4 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Summary Financial Information
June 16, 2021
FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL SUMMARY*
Net sales were $79.1 million, up 67 percent over the prior-year period, with mattress fabrics sales up 84 percent and upholstery fabrics sales up 50 percent compared with the fourth quarter of last year.
Income from continuing operations (operating income) was $1.6 million, compared with a loss from continuing operations of $(18.0) million for the prior- year period, which included $13.7 million in non-cash asset impairment charges.
Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) was $1.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared with a net loss from continuing operations (GAAP) of $(16.2) million, or $(1.32) per diluted share, for the prior-year period.
Adjusted net income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) was $1.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net loss from continuing operations (non-GAAP) of $(5.3) million, or $(0.43) per diluted share, for the prior year period.** (See reconciliation table at the back of presentation.)
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company sold its majority interest in eLuxury, LLC, resulting in the elimination of its home accessories segment. Accordingly, the financial results for this segment are excluded from the reported financial performance of the company's continuing operations and are presented as a discontinued operation in the company's consolidated financial statements.
Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 excludes an $819,000 gain on bargain purchase associated with the company's fourth-quarter acquisition of the remaining fifty percent ownership interest in its former unconsolidated joint venture located in Haiti, as well as $742,000 in certain income tax adjustments for the quarter. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations for the prior- year period excludes $13.7 million in non-cash asset impairment charges and $2.8 million in income tax expense. (See reconciliation table at back of presentation.)
The company's financial position as of the end of fiscal 2021 reflected total cash and investments of $46.9 million and no outstanding borrowings. This compares with a net cash position of $38.7 million as of the end of fiscal 2020. (See summary of cash and investments table at back of presentation.)
The company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable in July. At an annual indicated dividend of $0.44 per share, the yield is 2.57 percent, based upon the June 15, 2021, closing stock price of $17.14 per share.
3
FISCAL 2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL SUMMARY*
Net sales were $299.7 million, up 17 percent compared with the prior year**, with mattress fabrics sales up 20 percent and upholstery fabrics sales up 14 percent.
Income from continuing operations (operating income) for fiscal 2021 was $12.1 million, compared with a loss from continuing operations of $(7.6) million for the prior year, which included $13.7 million in non-cash asset impairment charges.
Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) was $3.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, which includes $2.2 million in other expense relating primarily to foreign exchange rate fluctuations associated with the company's operations located in China. This compares with a net loss from continuing operations (GAAP) of $(11.2) million, or $(0.90) per diluted share, for the prior year, which included $902,000 in other expense.
Adjusted net income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) was $7.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income from continuing operations (non- GAAP) of $1.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the prior year.*** (See reconciliation table at the back of presentation.)
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company sold its majority interest in eLuxury, LLC, resulting in the elimination of its home accessories segment. Accordingly, the financial results for this segment are excluded from the reported financial performance of the company's continuing operations and are presented as a discontinued operation in the company's consolidated financial statements.
The fiscal 2021 year had 52 weeks compared to 53 weeks in fiscal 202.
Adjusted net income from continuing operations for fiscal 2021 excludes an $819,000 gain on bargain purchase associated with the company's fourth-quarter acquisition of the remaining fifty percent ownership interest in its former unconsolidated joint venture located in Haiti, as well as $4.9 million in income tax expense for the year. Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the prior year excludes $13.7 million in non-cash asset impairment charges and $1.3 million in income tax expense. (See reconciliation table at back of presentation.)
4
FISCAL 2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL SUMMARY (cont'd)
Cash flow from operations and free cash flow for fiscal 2021 were $21.5 million and $14.4 million, respectively, compared with cash flow from operations and free cash flow of $5.0 million and $1.5 million, respectively, for the prior year. (See reconciliation table at back of presentation.)
Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2021 was $18.5 million, or 6.2 percent of net sales, compared to $13.6 million, or 5.4 percent of net sales, for the prior year. (See reconciliation table at back of presentation.)
The company paid $5.3 million in dividends during fiscal 2021. In March 2021, the Board of Directors reinstated the company's share repurchase program, which was previously suspended in April 2020 due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. There is $5.0 million available under the share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors in March 2020.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.