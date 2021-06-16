Log in
    CULP   US2302151053

CULP, INC.

(CULP)
Culp : Q4 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

06/16/2021 | 04:26pm EDT
CULP, INC.

NYSE: CULP

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Summary Financial Information

June 16, 2021

FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL SUMMARY*

  • Net sales were $79.1 million, up 67 percent over the prior-year period, with mattress fabrics sales up 84 percent and upholstery fabrics sales up 50 percent compared with the fourth quarter of last year.
  • Income from continuing operations (operating income) was $1.6 million, compared with a loss from continuing operations of $(18.0) million for the prior- year period, which included $13.7 million in non-cash asset impairment charges.
  • Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) was $1.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared with a net loss from continuing operations (GAAP) of $(16.2) million, or $(1.32) per diluted share, for the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted net income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) was $1.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net loss from continuing operations (non-GAAP) of $(5.3) million, or $(0.43) per diluted share, for the prior year period.** (See reconciliation table at the back of presentation.)
  • During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company sold its majority interest in eLuxury, LLC, resulting in the elimination of its home accessories segment. Accordingly, the financial results for this segment are excluded from the reported financial performance of the company's continuing operations and are presented as a discontinued operation in the company's consolidated financial statements.
  • Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 excludes an $819,000 gain on bargain purchase associated with the company's fourth-quarter acquisition of the remaining fifty percent ownership interest in its former unconsolidated joint venture located in Haiti, as well as $742,000 in certain income tax adjustments for the quarter. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations for the prior- year period excludes $13.7 million in non-cash asset impairment charges and $2.8 million in income tax expense. (See reconciliation table at back of presentation.)

2

FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL SUMMARY (cont'd)

  • The company's financial position as of the end of fiscal 2021 reflected total cash and investments of $46.9 million and no outstanding borrowings. This compares with a net cash position of $38.7 million as of the end of fiscal 2020. (See summary of cash and investments table at back of presentation.)
  • The company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable in July. At an annual indicated dividend of $0.44 per share, the yield is 2.57 percent, based upon the June 15, 2021, closing stock price of $17.14 per share.

3

FISCAL 2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL SUMMARY*

  • Net sales were $299.7 million, up 17 percent compared with the prior year**, with mattress fabrics sales up 20 percent and upholstery fabrics sales up 14 percent.
  • Income from continuing operations (operating income) for fiscal 2021 was $12.1 million, compared with a loss from continuing operations of $(7.6) million for the prior year, which included $13.7 million in non-cash asset impairment charges.
  • Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) was $3.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, which includes $2.2 million in other expense relating primarily to foreign exchange rate fluctuations associated with the company's operations located in China. This compares with a net loss from continuing operations (GAAP) of $(11.2) million, or $(0.90) per diluted share, for the prior year, which included $902,000 in other expense.
  • Adjusted net income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) was $7.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income from continuing operations (non- GAAP) of $1.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the prior year.*** (See reconciliation table at the back of presentation.)
  • During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company sold its majority interest in eLuxury, LLC, resulting in the elimination of its home accessories segment. Accordingly, the financial results for this segment are excluded from the reported financial performance of the company's continuing operations and are presented as a discontinued operation in the company's consolidated financial statements.
  • The fiscal 2021 year had 52 weeks compared to 53 weeks in fiscal 202.
  • Adjusted net income from continuing operations for fiscal 2021 excludes an $819,000 gain on bargain purchase associated with the company's fourth-quarter acquisition of the remaining fifty percent ownership interest in its former unconsolidated joint venture located in Haiti, as well as $4.9 million in income tax expense for the year. Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the prior year excludes $13.7 million in non-cash asset impairment charges and $1.3 million in income tax expense. (See reconciliation table at back of presentation.)

4

FISCAL 2021 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL SUMMARY (cont'd)

  • Cash flow from operations and free cash flow for fiscal 2021 were $21.5 million and $14.4 million, respectively, compared with cash flow from operations and free cash flow of $5.0 million and $1.5 million, respectively, for the prior year. (See reconciliation table at back of presentation.)
  • Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2021 was $18.5 million, or 6.2 percent of net sales, compared to $13.6 million, or 5.4 percent of net sales, for the prior year. (See reconciliation table at back of presentation.)
  • The company paid $5.3 million in dividends during fiscal 2021. In March 2021, the Board of Directors reinstated the company's share repurchase program, which was previously suspended in April 2020 due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. There is $5.0 million available under the share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors in March 2020.

5



Disclaimer

Culp Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 20:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 287 M - -
Net income 2021 2,68 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,9x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 211 M 211 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 399
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart CULP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Culp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CULP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 17,14 $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert George Culp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Bowling Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Franklin N. Saxon Executive Chairman
Kenneth W. McAllister Lead Independent Director
Kenneth R. Larson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CULP, INC.8.00%209
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.43.09%4 449
TEIJIN LIMITED-9.74%3 072
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION276.78%3 060
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.65.41%1 598
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION157.05%1 546