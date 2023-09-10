5,200,000 Performance Rights of Culpeo Minerals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023.

5,200,000 Performance Rights of Culpeo Minerals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023. These Performance Rights will be under lockup for 732 days starting from 8-SEP-2021 to 10-SEP-2023.



Details:

Subject to the Company being admitted to the Official List and completing the Offer, certain Shares will be classified by ASX as restricted securities and will be required to be held in escrow for up to 24 months from the date of Official Quotation. During the period in which these Shares are prohibited from being transferred, trading in Shares may be less liquid which may impact on the ability of a Shareholder to dispose of his or her Shares in a timely manner.



While the ASX has not yet confirmed the final escrow position applicable to the Company?s Shareholders, the Company anticipates that the following Shares will be subject to escrow: (a) some or all of the Shares issued to the founders of the Company (including Geoffrey McNamara and Zeffron Reeves) and other promoters will be escrowed for a period of 24 months from the listing date; (b) the San Sebastian Consideration Shares will be escrowed for a period of 24 months from the listing date; (c) some of the Shares issued to various unrelated seed capitalists will be escrowed for a period of 12 months from the date of issue; (d) a portion of the Shares to be issued on conversion of the Convertible Loan will be escrowed for 12 months from the date the Convertible Loan was advanced to the Company or for a period of 24 months from the listing date.



11,194,551 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 10 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



5,200,000 performance rights classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 10 September 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



70,454 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 12 October 2021, being 12 months from the date of issue.



909,090 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 12 November 2021, being 12 months from the date of issue.



160,262 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 30 November 2021, being 12 months from the date of issue.



1,575,018 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 3 March 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.