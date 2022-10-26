Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Culpeo Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPO   AU0000163057

CULPEO MINERALS LIMITED

(CPO)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:43 2022-10-26 am EDT
0.1100 AUD   -8.33%
10/18Culpeo Minerals Starts Phase Two Drilling at Chile's Lana Corina Copper Project
MT
10/18Culpeo Minerals Limited Announces Phase 2 Drilling Commences at Lana Corina
CI
10/17Culpeo Minerals Ltd to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
AQ
Summary

Culpeo Minerals Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

10/26/2022 | 09:40am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Culpeo Minerals (ASX: CPO) (OTCQB: CPORF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Geoff McNamara will be presenting on November 9th at 4.00pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Culpeo Minerals
Geoff Mcnamara
+61893221587
geoff.mcnamara@culpeominerals.com.au
www.culpeominerals.com.au


© Newsfilecorp 2022
