Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2024) - Visit Culpeo Minerals (ASX: CPO) (OTCQB: CPORF) at Booth #3234 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Culpeo Minerals

Culpeo Minerals is a copper exploration and development company with assets in Chile, the world’s number one copper producer. The Company is exploring and developing high-grade copper systems in the coastal Cordillera region of Chile.The Company has made a new discovery at Lana Corina (refer ASX Announcement 11 May 2022) and has recently acquired the Fortuna Project (refer ASX announcement 7 August 2023). which hosts a suite of promising exploration targets. Both projects are situated in the Coquimbo region of Chile and contain significant outcropping high-grade copper mineralisation which offers multiple walk-up drill targets. Culpeo Minerals has a strong board and management team with significant Chilean country expertise and has an excellent in-country network. All these elements enable the Company to gain access to quality assets in a non-competitive environment. We leverage the experience and relationships developed over 10 years in-country to deliver low cost and effective discovery and resource growth. We aim to create value for our shareholders through exposure to the acquisition, discovery and development of mineral properties which feature high grade, near surface copper mineralisation.

About PDAC

The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

