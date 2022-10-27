CULT Food Science : CEO to Participate in Protein Alternatives Panel Discussion in Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario, October 27, 2022 / CNW /- CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming and aquaculture crises, announces that its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Lejjy Gafour, has agreed to participate in an expert-level panel discussion (the "Panel Discussion") at an educational event (the "Event") regarding alternative proteins. The Event is being organized by Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie"), which has approximately $180.5 billion in assets under management, and the Humane Society International Canada (the "HSI Canada").

The Event is scheduled to occur at Mackenzie's offices in Toronto, Ontario on December 1, 2022, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. The specifics of the Event include but are not limited to:

Opening statements from Mackenzie and HSI Canada; and

The panel discussion about protein alternatives and innovative solutions for food insecurity across the globe.

Guests are expected to include managers and staff of Mackenzie and its 17 investment boutiques, HSI Canada staff, as well as certain other experts in the plant-based, cellular agriculture and fermentation protein industries.

Management Commentary

"Alternative protein solutions and products are vital to addressing global food insecurity, I am honoured to be invited to participate in this Event and am grateful to Mackenzie and HIS for the opportunity," said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT. "The Event has an important purpose - to address climate and food concerns as well as to connect experts who want to create change and find sustainable solutions for our world. As such, I am excited to share my expertise on food security and sustainability, while also listening to other experts and collaborating with people and organizations that want to make a difference," added Mr. Gafour.

About Mackenzie Investments

Since 1967, Mackenzie has been prioritizing collaborative and constructive partnerships with its clients and providing those clients with investment solutions. Mackenzie has many strategic partners as well as offices around the world. The investment team at Mackenzie aims to deliver consistent performance in the evolving investment setting, with effective innovative solutions to generate returns while incorporating expert portfolio construction services.Not only does Mackenzie look to deliver investment consulting and guidance, but it also aims to create a more sustainable future for generations to come. More information about Mackenzie can be found on its website: https://www.mackenzieinvestments.com/en.

‍About HSI Canada

The HSI Canada is a leader in animal protection, with programs in companion animals, wildlife and habitat protection, marine mammal preservation, farm animal welfare and animals in research. Plant-based eating has become an important element for HIS Canada, as it gives consumers an alternative to animal farming, climate change, overfishing, and pollution, to name a few.More information about HIS Canada can be found on its website: https://www.hsi.org.

‍About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on cellular agriculture that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis. The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science aims to provide individual investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at www.cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Lejjy Gafour"

Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer

For further information about CULT Food Science Corp.:

Tel: +1 (833) HEY-CULT (+1 (833) 439-2858)

Email: IR@CULTFoodScience.com

Web: www.CULTFoodScience.com

Twitter: @CULTFoodScience

For French inquiries about CULT Food Science:

Maricom Inc.

Tél: (888) 585-6274

Email: rs@maricom.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at www.sedar.com.

ENDNOTES

"Why Mackenzie", September 30, 2022, Mackenzie Investments, accessed on October 25, 2022, https://www.mackenzieinvestments.com/en/why-mackenzie